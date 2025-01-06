iifl-logo-icon 1
Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jan 6, 2025

Panasonic Energy FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

12.5

13.98

5.19

13.67

Depreciation

-3.16

-2.85

-3.16

-2.37

Tax paid

-3.11

-3.66

-2.04

-3.88

Working capital

1.17

5.33

-6.57

1.4

Other operating items

Operating

7.39

12.8

-6.58

8.82

Capital expenditure

2.17

1.37

7.46

4.43

Free cash flow

9.56

14.17

0.87

13.25

Equity raised

190.37

179.89

183.5

180.95

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

3.93

4.87

2.59

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

5.25

Net in cash

203.86

198.93

186.97

199.45

