Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
12.5
13.98
5.19
13.67
Depreciation
-3.16
-2.85
-3.16
-2.37
Tax paid
-3.11
-3.66
-2.04
-3.88
Working capital
1.17
5.33
-6.57
1.4
Other operating items
Operating
7.39
12.8
-6.58
8.82
Capital expenditure
2.17
1.37
7.46
4.43
Free cash flow
9.56
14.17
0.87
13.25
Equity raised
190.37
179.89
183.5
180.95
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.93
4.87
2.59
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
5.25
Net in cash
203.86
198.93
186.97
199.45
