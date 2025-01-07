Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
241.51
232.35
203.53
205.73
yoy growth (%)
3.94
14.16
-1.07
-1.25
Raw materials
-139.13
-131.26
-117.07
-115.06
As % of sales
57.6
56.49
57.51
55.92
Employee costs
-46.43
-45.48
-42.73
-34.45
As % of sales
19.22
19.57
20.99
16.74
Other costs
-43.7
-42.24
-39.04
-43.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.09
18.18
19.18
21.37
Operating profit
12.24
13.35
4.67
12.24
OPM
5.06
5.74
2.29
5.94
Depreciation
-3.16
-2.85
-3.16
-2.37
Interest expense
-0.15
-0.39
-0.21
-0.02
Other income
3.57
3.87
3.9
3.83
Profit before tax
12.5
13.98
5.19
13.67
Taxes
-3.11
-3.66
-2.04
-3.88
Tax rate
-24.92
-26.17
-39.33
-28.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.38
10.32
3.15
9.79
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
9.38
10.32
3.15
9.79
yoy growth (%)
-9.05
227.55
-67.82
56.22
NPM
3.88
4.44
1.54
4.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.