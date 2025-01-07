iifl-logo-icon 1
Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

445.5
(-1.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:13:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

241.51

232.35

203.53

205.73

yoy growth (%)

3.94

14.16

-1.07

-1.25

Raw materials

-139.13

-131.26

-117.07

-115.06

As % of sales

57.6

56.49

57.51

55.92

Employee costs

-46.43

-45.48

-42.73

-34.45

As % of sales

19.22

19.57

20.99

16.74

Other costs

-43.7

-42.24

-39.04

-43.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.09

18.18

19.18

21.37

Operating profit

12.24

13.35

4.67

12.24

OPM

5.06

5.74

2.29

5.94

Depreciation

-3.16

-2.85

-3.16

-2.37

Interest expense

-0.15

-0.39

-0.21

-0.02

Other income

3.57

3.87

3.9

3.83

Profit before tax

12.5

13.98

5.19

13.67

Taxes

-3.11

-3.66

-2.04

-3.88

Tax rate

-24.92

-26.17

-39.33

-28.37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.38

10.32

3.15

9.79

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

9.38

10.32

3.15

9.79

yoy growth (%)

-9.05

227.55

-67.82

56.22

NPM

3.88

4.44

1.54

4.76

