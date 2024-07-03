Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDry cells
Open₹474.85
Prev. Close₹474.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.86
Day's High₹474.85
Day's Low₹462.3
52 Week's High₹615
52 Week's Low₹357.55
Book Value₹138.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)346.73
P/E25.86
EPS18.36
Divi. Yield1.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.5
7.5
7.5
7.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
95.27
84.27
101.12
98.64
Net Worth
102.77
91.77
108.62
106.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
241.51
232.35
203.53
205.73
yoy growth (%)
3.94
14.16
-1.07
-1.25
Raw materials
-139.13
-131.26
-117.07
-115.06
As % of sales
57.6
56.49
57.51
55.92
Employee costs
-46.43
-45.48
-42.73
-34.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
12.5
13.98
5.19
13.67
Depreciation
-3.16
-2.85
-3.16
-2.37
Tax paid
-3.11
-3.66
-2.04
-3.88
Working capital
1.17
5.33
-6.57
1.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.94
14.16
-1.07
-1.25
Op profit growth
-8.36
185.86
-61.82
56.61
EBIT growth
-11.99
165.81
-60.51
37.34
Net profit growth
-9.05
227.55
-67.82
56.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Eveready Industries India Ltd
EVEREADY
395.75
|38.2
|2,876.31
|29.5
|0.25
|362.44
|59.78
Indo National Ltd
NIPPOBATRY
567.4
|103.73
|425.55
|2
|0.88
|127.57
|303.72
Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd
LAKHNNATNL
474.85
|25.86
|356.14
|4.04
|1.86
|68.64
|138.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Geeta Goradia
Independent Director
Mayur Swadia
Independent Director
Atul Dalmia
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Tadasuke Hosoya
Chairman & Managing Director
Akinori Isomura
Non Executive Director
HIDEFUMI FUJII
Reports by Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd
Summary
Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd, founded in 1972 as Lakhanpal National, Matsushita Lakhanpal Battery India Ltd (MLBIL) is a joint venture between Matsushita Electric Industrial Corporation, Japan - makers of the world famous National and Panasonic products and the late D D Lakhanpal. The Company is engaged in business of manufacturing dry cell batteries.The company commenced production of dry cell batteries, employing aluminium chloride technology. The companys collaborators Matsushita Electric Industrial Corporation and Matsushita Electric Battery, together hold the majority stake of 51% in the company. The companys Novino and Sumo range of batteries enjoyed a strong brand image in the large and pencil segments.In early 1989, the company expanded its capacity by setting up another plant at a cost of Rs 16 cr, which went on stream in Aug.89. It produces UM 3D-Novino Gold penlite batteries, which are virtually 100% leak-proof. In 1993, the company implemented a backward integration project to manufacture battery grade separator paper. To part-finance the cost of an additional production line at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, to manufacture hi-tech UM-3D (R-6) type of Novino Gold mercury-free dry cell batteries, the company went public in May 94. The unit at Pithampur commenced production in Feb.95. In 1995-96, the company commenced production of battery operated gas lighters, as a step towards forward integration. In the same year, it also introduced Panasonic brand alkaline ba
The Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹462.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd is ₹346.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd is 25.86 and 3.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd is ₹357.55 and ₹615 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.41%, 3 Years at 14.40%, 1 Year at 11.72%, 6 Month at -9.02%, 3 Month at -0.96% and 1 Month at -1.95%.
