Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd Share Price

462.3
(-2.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:05:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open474.85
  • Day's High474.85
  • 52 Wk High615
  • Prev. Close474.85
  • Day's Low462.3
  • 52 Wk Low 357.55
  • Turnover (lac)18.86
  • P/E25.86
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value138.65
  • EPS18.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)346.73
  • Div. Yield1.86
No Records Found

Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Dry cells

Open

474.85

Prev. Close

474.85

Turnover(Lac.)

18.86

Day's High

474.85

Day's Low

462.3

52 Week's High

615

52 Week's Low

357.55

Book Value

138.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

346.73

P/E

25.86

EPS

18.36

Divi. Yield

1.86

Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8.85

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2024

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:17 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.05%

Foreign: 58.05%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 41.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.5

7.5

7.5

7.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

95.27

84.27

101.12

98.64

Net Worth

102.77

91.77

108.62

106.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

241.51

232.35

203.53

205.73

yoy growth (%)

3.94

14.16

-1.07

-1.25

Raw materials

-139.13

-131.26

-117.07

-115.06

As % of sales

57.6

56.49

57.51

55.92

Employee costs

-46.43

-45.48

-42.73

-34.45

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

12.5

13.98

5.19

13.67

Depreciation

-3.16

-2.85

-3.16

-2.37

Tax paid

-3.11

-3.66

-2.04

-3.88

Working capital

1.17

5.33

-6.57

1.4

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.94

14.16

-1.07

-1.25

Op profit growth

-8.36

185.86

-61.82

56.61

EBIT growth

-11.99

165.81

-60.51

37.34

Net profit growth

-9.05

227.55

-67.82

56.22

No Record Found

Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Eveready Industries India Ltd

EVEREADY

395.75

38.22,876.3129.50.25362.4459.78

Indo National Ltd

NIPPOBATRY

567.4

103.73425.5520.88127.57303.72

Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd

LAKHNNATNL

474.85

25.86356.144.041.8668.64138.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Geeta Goradia

Independent Director

Mayur Swadia

Independent Director

Atul Dalmia

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Tadasuke Hosoya

Chairman & Managing Director

Akinori Isomura

Non Executive Director

HIDEFUMI FUJII

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd

Summary

Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd, founded in 1972 as Lakhanpal National, Matsushita Lakhanpal Battery India Ltd (MLBIL) is a joint venture between Matsushita Electric Industrial Corporation, Japan - makers of the world famous National and Panasonic products and the late D D Lakhanpal. The Company is engaged in business of manufacturing dry cell batteries.The company commenced production of dry cell batteries, employing aluminium chloride technology. The companys collaborators Matsushita Electric Industrial Corporation and Matsushita Electric Battery, together hold the majority stake of 51% in the company. The companys Novino and Sumo range of batteries enjoyed a strong brand image in the large and pencil segments.In early 1989, the company expanded its capacity by setting up another plant at a cost of Rs 16 cr, which went on stream in Aug.89. It produces UM 3D-Novino Gold penlite batteries, which are virtually 100% leak-proof. In 1993, the company implemented a backward integration project to manufacture battery grade separator paper. To part-finance the cost of an additional production line at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, to manufacture hi-tech UM-3D (R-6) type of Novino Gold mercury-free dry cell batteries, the company went public in May 94. The unit at Pithampur commenced production in Feb.95. In 1995-96, the company commenced production of battery operated gas lighters, as a step towards forward integration. In the same year, it also introduced Panasonic brand alkaline ba
Company FAQs

What is the Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd share price today?

The Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹462.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd is ₹346.73 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd is 25.86 and 3.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd is ₹357.55 and ₹615 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd?

Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.41%, 3 Years at 14.40%, 1 Year at 11.72%, 6 Month at -9.02%, 3 Month at -0.96% and 1 Month at -1.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.06 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 41.94 %

