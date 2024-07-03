Summary

Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd, founded in 1972 as Lakhanpal National, Matsushita Lakhanpal Battery India Ltd (MLBIL) is a joint venture between Matsushita Electric Industrial Corporation, Japan - makers of the world famous National and Panasonic products and the late D D Lakhanpal. The Company is engaged in business of manufacturing dry cell batteries.The company commenced production of dry cell batteries, employing aluminium chloride technology. The companys collaborators Matsushita Electric Industrial Corporation and Matsushita Electric Battery, together hold the majority stake of 51% in the company. The companys Novino and Sumo range of batteries enjoyed a strong brand image in the large and pencil segments.In early 1989, the company expanded its capacity by setting up another plant at a cost of Rs 16 cr, which went on stream in Aug.89. It produces UM 3D-Novino Gold penlite batteries, which are virtually 100% leak-proof. In 1993, the company implemented a backward integration project to manufacture battery grade separator paper. To part-finance the cost of an additional production line at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, to manufacture hi-tech UM-3D (R-6) type of Novino Gold mercury-free dry cell batteries, the company went public in May 94. The unit at Pithampur commenced production in Feb.95. In 1995-96, the company commenced production of battery operated gas lighters, as a step towards forward integration. In the same year, it also introduced Panasonic brand alkaline ba

