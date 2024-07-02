AGM 25/07/2024 Notice convening 52nd AGM of the Company to be held on July 25, 2024 at 10.30 a.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.07.2024) Proceedings for 52nd Annual General Meeting held on July 25, 2024. We are attaching herewith Scrutinizers Report dated July 26, 2024 issued by M/s Vijay Bhatt & Co., Company Secretary, Vadodara for voting on various resolutions transacted at the 52nd AGM held on July 25, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024) We wish to inform that Shareholder at their AGM held on July 25, 2024 have approved the following appointments as attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)