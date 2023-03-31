Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors have great pleasure to report you at the end of another challenging year, and presenting the 52ndannual report together with the audited financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024.

1. Financial Result Summary (INR in Lakhs)

Particulars As at March 31, 2024 As at March 31, 2023 Sales Turnover 29,242.13 25,329.23 Profit/(Loss) before tax 1,547.49 (1,412.09) Less: Current tax 116.03 (5.89) Deferred tax 217.11 (342.56) Profit/(Loss) after tax 1,164.35 (1,063.64) Add: Profit brought forward from previous year 382.12 2,008.24 Net available surplus for appropriation 1,546.47 944.60 Appropriations Dividend paid during the year 0 562.50 Surplus carried to Balance Sheet 1,546.47 382.10 1,546.47 944.60

2. Transfer to Reserve

The Company does not propose to transfer any amount to the general reserve out of the amount available for appropriation.

3. Dividend

Keeping in view the current profitability of the Company, your Directors are pleased to recommend payment of dividend of J 8.85 per equity share (@ 88.50% at par value of J10.00 each) for the FY 2023-24 (Previous Year- No Dividend was Declared), subject to the approval of shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The dividend, when approved, will entail payment to shareholders of J 663.75 lakhs. It will be tax free income in the hands of recipients till the amount of dividend does not exceed J 5,000.00

4. Operational Review & State of Companys Affairs

The financial year 2023-24, our company demonstrated significant growth in all product category. Our Revenue grown by 15.39%, driven by the successful execution of our sales and distribution strategies. Our focus on expanding our market reach, enhancing our e-commerce capabilities, and increasing our presence in renowned Modern trade outlets, has yielded significant results. Moving forward, we will continue to invest in these areas to sustain our growth momentum and deliver value to our shareholder.

Our net profit margin improved by 198% reflecting increased operational efficiency and cost management, cash flow from operations remains at Healthy levels.

In the above situation during the year, your Company registered net sales amount of J 29,242.13 lakhs as against J 25,329.23 lakhs of the previous year.

The Company had a profit of J 1,547.49 lakhs as against loss before tax J 1,412.09 lakhs in the last year.

Dry Batteries:

There was not much of a difference noticed in the usage pattern and the market continued to be focusing more on the standard priced batteries in the AA and AAA segment due to the acute competition amongst various players to secure volumes. The Growth in Alkaline dry battery is much higher than Zinc Carbon

Prospects

The prospect for Zinc Carbon dry batteries demand seems to be very encouraging during the coming years, one of the reasons being the growing usage of batteries in devices, remotes for operating various electronic equipments like AC, Refrigerators, TV, Fans etc. by growing number of wealthy middle and upper class families as well as the robust Indian economy and government policies promoting MAKE IN INDIA, which is likely to generate more business opportunities. Secondly, it is foreseen that many other industries such as electronic, TV, AC and set-top manufacturing companies shall rely more on local make batteries vs. the imported batteries in lien of the thrust on BIS and battery waste management rules by Government of India.

5. Change in Nature of Business

As reported last year, there is no material change in the business.

6. Product Profile

The Company, grew its market share over last year though various initiatives and its expansion into various other product range to leverage its overall sales quantity and turnover, viz. Rechargeable batteries under the brand name of eneloop, premium range of EVOLTA Alkaline batteries, Lithium coins, continues to grab fresh opportunities for advanced high drain new product introductions in the years to come.

7. Management Discussion and Analysis Business Overview

India, one of the fastest growing major economy in the world and consisting of a major young population base is likely to drive the consumption and demand of batteries for more than a decade.

The dry batteries demand is likely to find new segments which shall require Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, Lithium coins, rechargeable batteries and your Company has the best resources to penetrate in the Indian markets evolving need with the collaboration of Panasonic Energy Co. Ltd., Japan.

With a constantly expanding distribution network to meet the ever-increasing demand, the dry cell batteries are available in all General Trades like Mom and pop stores, Standalone super stores, Chain of super stores, Convenience stores, Modern Trade channel, E-commers platform.

Zinc Carbon batteries

Zinc Carbon batteries share of organized manufacturers is estimated to have remained same during FY 2023-24 with some minor fluctuations. However, Company grew in double digit and improved its Market share. The Company implemented several strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing sales and distribution networks, which significantly contributed to robust financial performance in FY 2023-24 .

Alkaline batteries

Battery industry in India is dominated by Zinc Carbon batteries, unlike in other parts of the world which is dominated by Alkaline battery market. Alkaline is a category which is continuously showing an uptrend and indicates good future growth.

Alkaline batteries contribute 10% approximately of the total battery demand in India. However, its contribution in terms of profit is considerably good. Considering this, your Company is aggressively concentrating its activities towards improvement of sales in this category by targeting new segments. Since the launch of EVOLTA premium Alkaline batteries in 2019, your company is focusing to satisfy the need of customers for a reliable, anti-leak, longer lasting batteries for their devices though its distribution amongst all trade channels, focusing on majorly in high affluent catchments of City and supplying directly to institutions for commercial usage .

In the financial year 2023-24, your Company registered more than double digit growth in the consumer channel markets in terms of revenue. Your Company also envisages a sizeable business in the forthcoming year in this segment and also holds good volume of confirmed orders for supplies in FY 2023-24.

Rechargeable battery market contributes around 1% to total battery demand. This segment is dominated by imported low priced rechargeable batteries.

Your Company has successfully marked its presence in marketing and sales of high quality “eneloop” brand of rechargeable batteries and chargers.

Dealers and consumers appreciate the quality and superiority of our rechargeable batteries. Your Company maintained its dominance and market share in this category.

Cylindrical & Lithium coin batteries

The Lithium coin batteries usage in various applications is on the growth in India. Your Company has the maximum range in this segment to serve the consumer needs and registered a significant revenue growth over last year, by expanding new channels and new markets.

Industry Structure and Development

The Company foresees positive growth in the AAA segment as a result of the gadgets using AAA batteries, replacing usage of AA batteries. A steady shift towards Alkalization of Indian market is also likely to benefit in the years to come. The Company also witnessed growing trend of other categories of rechargeable, cylindrical and lithium coin batteries.

Marketing and Distribution

The Company has also taken many steps to enhance its customer reach and widen its distribution and coverage. In the modern trade as well as E- commerce segment also, your Company has initiated activities to expand its presence in the market.

Your Company has been continuously making efforts not only to strengthen its distribution network in urban, Rural and Deep Rural Markets but also concentrating on improving the productivity of every member of its sales team through various training and educational programs, also by implementing Data driving sales management .

Your Company will also continue its efforts to promote the brand “Panasonic” and its products through various channels of advertising and publicity for enhancing consumer awareness and its advantages over competition.

Our targeted marketing campaigns and promotional initiatives and Trade engagement programs have driven higher consumer awareness and demand for our products. Our BTL marketing efforts have generated significant engagement with Trades contributing to a double digit Growth in our sales volume.

Opportunities and threats

Opportunities

Presently, per capita consumption of batteries in India continues to remain low as compared with other developed countries. Batteries are the affordable source of portable power and its consumption is always expected to grow as it is a product of recurring use. Changing usage patterns, arrival of new appliances, shift towards miniaturization of appliances, growing income levels and increase in wealthy middle and upper class families promises growth especially in AA / AAA size of batteries.

Threats

The increasing cost of raw material, fluctuating exchange rate and increasing logistic cost is affecting the overall profitability of the company. The industry in India is highly competitive with many local and international players vying for the market share. The competition results in price war and can impact profit margin for the business. There is limited standardization and regulation in the industry, leading to concerns about quality and safety. And due to the price sensitive India market, substandard product is still having the significant market share.

Smartphones are rapidly emerging as control units for connecting appliances so in long run we can face some challenges but remote controls still form a major part of such appliances, thereby supporting market growth.

During FY 2023-24, procurement faced various risks and concerns, including supply chain disruptions due to geopolitical tensions, pirates attack on merchant vessels, inflationary pressure impacting material costs, regulatory changes affecting sourcing strategies, stricter environmental regulations requiring sustainable procurement practices, cybersecurity threats targeting digital procurement systems etc. These changes may require organizations to adapt quickly, potentially causing disruptions to existing supply chains and increasing compliance costs. Even though the basic price of the major raw materials remained stable, the devaluation of the currency against USD and compliance costs put pressure on the raw material price.

Outlook

The industry has a promising business outlook and great potential for growth, considering the increasing use of battery powered devices. With the support of government policy, India becoming the hotspot for the manufacturing of toys, electronic devices and medical equipment are the key factors for the rapid growth of the market.

Further, alkaline batteries are expected to strengthen their dominance in the market and continue to witness the fastest growth, primarily due to the increasing demand for dry batteries.

Indias purchasing parity per capita income has more than doubled in the last decade and declining cost of consumer electronics and growing population have led to growth of the consumer electronics market in the country, which in turn, is driving the battery industry. Also rising income levels, increasing urbanization, changing lifestyle and enhanced need for convenience is expected to boost battery-run gadgets demand.

The battery industry has a promising future but it needs to adapt to changing market trends and environment regulation.

Internal Financial Controls

The Company has an internal financial control system commensurate with the size and scale of its operations. These controls are adequate and operating effectively so as to ensure orderly and efficient conduct of business operations.

The internal staff monitors and evaluates the adequacy of internal control system in the Company, its compliances with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies at all locations of the Company. Based on the reports, the Company undertakes corrective actions, thereby strengthening the controls. Significant observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee for its review.

Development in the Human Resource and Industrial Relation

The Board wish to place on record its appreciation to all its employees for their sustained efforts and valuable contribution. Your Company is very much concerned for the employees so as to provide them with safe and accident free environment with a motto “Safety First” at the work place. The total employee strength of the Company as on March 31,2024 stood at 714.

Details of significant changes in key financial ratios

Ratio analysis 2023-24 2022-23 1 Debtors Turnover 10.15 times 10.85 times 2 Inventory Turnover 8.23 times 6.22 times 3 Interest Coverage Ratio - - 4 Current Ratio 2.72 times 2.51 times 5 Debt Equity Ratio - - 6 Operating Profit Margin (%) 5.34% -5.50% 7 Net Profit Margin (%) 3.98% -4.21% 8 Return on Net Worth 11.97% -10.65%

Research & Development

We at, Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd., aim for better quality of human life and preservation of our planet. Majority of the products manufactured by your Company are eco-friendly in nature with no addition of (Mercury) Hg, (Cadmium) Cd, (Lead) Pb. Companys manufactured products are complying with the limits as set by RoHS Directives (EU) 2015/863. Currently, the product portfolio is around 87% Zinc Carbon batteries and 5% alkaline batteries, 5% rechargeable batteries, and 3% Lithium coin batteries. In the view of further Co2 reduction, company is focusing to expand Installed Solar Capacity and install Energy Efficient Utility Equipment. At present company incorporate approximately 6% recycled materials into their products which is in-line to the direction of 3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle). Our main business objective is Customer First & we always strive to deliver best quality & environmental friendly batteries that offer consistent performance by putting our best efforts through Research & Development and Empowered with Japanese technology.

The Companys factory in Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh) is the first Carbon Neutral Factory in Dry Battery Industries in India and has received a Certificate of Verification Carbon Unit (VCU) Retirement from Verra. Since 2023 Additionally, it has been certified by the International REC Standard. The wastewater treatment at the factory results in zero discharge of waste water and furthermore, 50% of factory land has a forest cultivated by the Company.

3. Material changes and Commitments

There is no such material change and commitment, affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 and the date of the report. Though during the year ending March 31,2023, the Board of Directors in their meeting held on September 20, 2022 had decided to consolidate the operation of the Company by shifting manufacturing operations from Vadodara, Gujarat plant to its existing plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, to build an efficient supply chain module, improve productivity and to enhance competitiveness.

3. Corporate Governance

As per requirement of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (hereinafter referred as “Listing Regulations”) a separate section on corporate governance practices followed by the Company, together with a certificate from the Company Secretary in Practice confirming compliances, forms an integral part of this Report.

10. Annual Return

A copy of Annual Return as required under the Companies Act, 2013 has been placed on the Companys website viz. https://www.panasonicenergyindia.in.

11. Board Meetings

During the year, five Board Meetings and four Audit Committee Meetings were convened and held. The details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

12. Directors Responsibility Statement

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statements in terms of Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013:

(a) that in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

(b) that the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024 and of the profit and loss of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2024;

(c) that the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting

records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of

the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) that the Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) that the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

(f) that the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

13. Contracts and Arrangements with Related Parties

All transactions entered with related parties for the year under review were in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis. Further, there are no material related party transactions during the year and thus a disclosure in Form AOC-2 in terms of Section 134 of the Act is not required.

All related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for approval. Omnibus approval was obtained on a yearly basis for transactions which are of repetitive nature. The policy on related party transactions as approved by the Board of Directors has been uploaded on the website of the Company viz. https://www.panasonicenergyindia.in.

14. Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are annexed herewith (Ref. “Annexure-A”)

15. Risk Management

The Company has framed a risk management policy containing the elements of various risks and implementation strategy to mitigate those risks. The risk management framework is reviewed periodically by the Board.

16. Corporate Social Responsibility

During the year under review as part of its initiatives under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the Company has expanded its activities and participated in the projects of plantation of trees in Delhi in the areas of Environment Sustainability undertaken by NGO i.e. Heartfulness Institute. These projects are in accordance with Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013.

During the year, under review Companys obligation towards its CSR Policy, CSR Obligation for the financial year 2023-24 was Rs. 8,82,390.00 and Company spent Rs. 5,71,302.00 after setting-off excess amount spent of Rs. 3,11,088.00 on CSR during the FY 2022-23 through implementing agencies operating in the area of Environment Sustainability.

The Annual Report containing details on CSR activities is annexed herewith. (Ref. “Annexure B”)

17. Disclosure under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

The Company has in place a policy on prevention of sexual harassment in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

The Management of the Company and female employees, gives training for awareness of the female employees on all applicable provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. During the FY 2023-24, two meetings of ICC were held on December 4, 2023 and February 26, 2024.

During the year, no complaint was received by the Company and hence, no complaints are outstanding as on March 31,2024 for redressal. Annual report of nil complaints for the calendar year 2023 was submitted to the. respective District Officer at Vadodara on January 9, 2024.

18. Annual Evaluation by the Board

The Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Committees of the Board and individual Directors pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations as on February 7, 2024. The Board of Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

19. Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy

The Company has established a vigil mechanism for Directors and employees and the same has been communicated to the Directors and employees of the Company. The vigil mechanism policy / whistle blower policy is also posted on the website of the Company.

20. Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

Mr. Akinori Isomura had been re-appointed as Chairman & Managing Director of the Company for a period of five years effective from January 01,2024. The re-appointment of Mr. Isomura has already been approved by members by way of Special Resolution through Postal Ballot. The same was passed on December 26, 2023.

The Company had received declarations from all Independent Directors that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and requirements of Listing Regulations.

Mr. Tadasuke Hosoya will retire by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

As required by Regulation 36(3) of Listing Regulations, the relevant details in respect of the Directors proposed to be appointed / re-appointed are set out in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of the Boards Report. The Board recommends all the resolutions placed before the members relating to appointment / re-appointment of Directors for their approval.

During the year under review Mr. Sanjay Jain, had resigned from the position of CFO and Key Managerial Personnel w.e.f. August 17, 2023. Mr. Harsh Agarwal, CFO and Key Managerial Personnel had been appointed w.e.f. September 11,2023.

However, Mr. Hideyuki Okunaga had resigned from the position of Non-Executive Director (Non-Independent Category) w.e.f. April 23, 2024. Mr. Hidefumi Fujii had been appointed as Additional Non-Executive Director (Non-Independent Category) w.e.f. May 14, 2024. Nomination & Remuneration committee and Board has recommended for regularization in the forthcoming 52nd AGM.

As the second term of Non-Executive Independent Directors are going to complete during the current financial year, the Board of Directors of the Company proposes the following person to be appointed as the Non-Executive Director (Independent Category) for a term of 5 years: -

1. Mr. Srinivas Gunta

2. Mr. Jayesh Mehta

3. Ms. Deepti Sharma

21. Committees of the Board

The Board of Directors have the following Committees:

1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The details of the Committees along with their composition, number of meetings held and attendance at the meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

22. Statutory Auditors

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the shareholders at their 50th AGM held on July 28, 2022 re-appointed M/s. BSR and Co, Chartered Accountants (a member entity of BSR & Affiliates) having

ICAI Firm Registration No. 128510W for a further period of five consecutive years (2nd Term) as Statutory Auditors of the Company from the conclusion of the 50th AGM till the conclusion of the 55th AGM to be held for the Financial Year 2026-27.

M/s. BSR and Co, Chartered Accountants, having ICAI Firm Registration No. 128510W as Statutory Auditors of the Company has given their report on Financial Statements for the Financial Year 2023-24. The same will be adopted by the Members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. There is no qualification or adverse remark in Auditors report.

23. Cost Auditor and Cost Audit Report

As per Section 148 of the Companies Act read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, the Company is required to prepare, maintain as well as have the audit of its cost records conducted by a Cost Accountant and accordingly, it has made and maintained such cost accounts and records. On the recommendation of the Audit Committee, M/s. Diwanji & Co., Cost and ManagementAccountants (Firm Registration No.: 000339), have been re-appointed as the Cost Auditor for the financial year 2024-25. In terms of the provisions of Section 148(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditors has to be ratified by the Members of the Company. Accordingly, the Board seeks ratification at the ensuing Annual General Meeting for the remuneration payable to the Cost Auditors for the financial year 2024-25.

24. Secretarial Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board has appointed M/s. J. J. Gandhi & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries, having office at F46, India Bulls Mega Mall, Jetalpur, Vadodara - 390007 to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. There is no qualification or adverse remark in their report for the financial year 2023-24 The Report of the Secretarial Auditor is annexed herewith. (Ref. “Annexure-C”)

25. Reporting of Fraud

During the year under review, Auditors have not reported any instances of fraud under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

26. Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associates

Your Company does not have any subsidiary / subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates within the meaning of the Companies Act, 2013. Your Company is subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation.

27. Deposits

The Company has not accepted any fixed deposits and accordingly no amount was outstanding as on the date of the Balance Sheet.

28. Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments made under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013

There are no loans, guarantees or investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

29. Transfer to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)

As per Section 124(6) of the Act read with the IEPF Rules as amended, all the shares in respect of which dividend has remained unpaid / unclaimed for seven consecutive years or more excluding those having Court case, if any, have been transferred to an IEPF Account.

During the year, the Company has transferred 3,440 number of shares to the IEPF Authority Account.

30. Disclosure under Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014

Disclosures required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 have been annexed herewith. (Ref. “Annexure-D”) Details of employee remuneration as required under the provision of section 197 of the Act and Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Rule are available to any shareholders for inspection on request. If any shareholder is interested in obtaining a copy thereof, such shareholder may write to the Company Secretary, where upon a copy would be sent through email only.

31. Nomination & Remuneration Policy

The remuneration paid to the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel are in accordance with the Nomination and Remuneration policy. As per the said Policy, the Nomination & Remuneration Committee (NRC) has formulated criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of directors and other matters in terms of provisions of section 178(3) of the Act. The above policy has been posted on the website of the Company viz. https://www.panasonicenergyindia.in.

32. Compliance with all the applicable laws of Secretarial Standards

During the year, the Company has complied with all the applicable Secretarial Standards.

33. Significant and Material Orders passed by the Regulators or Courts

No significant and material order has been passed by the regulator, court, tribunal, statutory and quasi-judicial body impacting the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

34. Application Made or Proceeding Pending Under The Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code, 2016

During the financial period under review, no application was made under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (“IBC 2016”) by the Company. No proceedings are pending under IBC 2016 against the Company.

35. Particulars of Valuation done at the time of One-Time Settlement And Valuation Done While Taking Loan From The Banks Or Financial Institutions

During the financial period under review, there were no instances of any one-time settlement against loans taken from Banks or Financial Institutions.

36. Acknowledgment

Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation of the contribution made by employees at all levels to the continued growth and prosperity of your Company. Your Directors also wish to place on record their appreciation to the shareholders, dealers, distributors, consumers and banks for their continued support.

Pithampur May 28, 2024