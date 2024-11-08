iifl-logo-icon 1
Panasonic Energy India Company Ltd Board Meeting

423
(-0.82%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Panasonic Energy CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 20244 Oct 2024
PANASONIC ENERGY INDIA COMPANY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 PANASONIC ENERGY INDIA COMPANY LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, We wish to inform you that the company has received a letter dated October 30, 2024 from Mr. Sraban Kumar Karan tendering his resignation from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (KMP) and Nodal Officer of the company to pursue his professional aspirations (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024) Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
PANASONIC ENERGY INDIA COMPANY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter and 03 months ended on June 30 2024. 1) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and 03 months ended on June 30, 2024. 2) Limited Review Report on Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202416 May 2024
PANASONIC ENERGY INDIA COMPANY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve PANASONIC ENERGY INDIA COMPANY LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and 2. Recommendation of dividend if any for the year ended on March 31 2024 to the Shareholders for their approval at the ensuing 52nd Annual General meeting of the Company. We wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today the following businesses were transacted inter alia: a) The Board has considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 as per regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. and b) The Board has recommended a Dividend @ 88.5% (Rs. 8.85 per equity share) on fully paid up equity shares of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024) Typographical error in outcome of Board Meeting submitted on 28.05.2024. Necessary rectification is being attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting15 Feb 202415 Feb 2024
We hereby inform you that the Board has approved the change in designation of Mr. Pramod Bahuguna from GM Special Projects to Chief Marketing Officer (Senior Management). We hereby inform you that at the meeting of the board of director of the company, the board has approved the change in designation of Mr. Pramod Bahuguna from GM special projects to Chief Marketing officer (falling under the category of Senior Management)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202419 Jan 2024
PANASONIC ENERGY INDIA COMPANY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter and 09 months ended on December 31 2023. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Panasonic Energy India Co. Ltd. Held On February 7, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

