Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 4 Oct 2024

PANASONIC ENERGY INDIA COMPANY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, We wish to inform you that the company has received a letter dated October 30, 2024 from Mr. Sraban Kumar Karan tendering his resignation from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (KMP) and Nodal Officer of the company to pursue his professional aspirations (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024) Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

PANASONIC ENERGY INDIA COMPANY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter and 03 months ended on June 30 2024. 1) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and 03 months ended on June 30, 2024. 2) Limited Review Report on Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 16 May 2024

PANASONIC ENERGY INDIA COMPANY LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve PANASONIC ENERGY INDIA COMPANY LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and 2. Recommendation of dividend if any for the year ended on March 31 2024 to the Shareholders for their approval at the ensuing 52nd Annual General meeting of the Company. We wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today the following businesses were transacted inter alia: a) The Board has considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 as per regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. and b) The Board has recommended a Dividend @ 88.5% (Rs. 8.85 per equity share) on fully paid up equity shares of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024) Typographical error in outcome of Board Meeting submitted on 28.05.2024. Necessary rectification is being attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Feb 2024 15 Feb 2024

We hereby inform you that at the meeting of the board of director of the company, the board has approved the change in designation of Mr. Pramod Bahuguna from GM special projects to Chief Marketing officer (falling under the category of Senior Management)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 19 Jan 2024