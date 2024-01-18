|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|-
|8.85
|88.5
|Final
|The Board has recommended a Dividend @ 88.5% (Rs. 8.85 per equity share) on fully paid up equity shares of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing 52nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, will be paid within five days of the AGM.
