Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd Balance Sheet

179
(2.96%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

Preference Capital

2

2

2

2

Reserves

24.88

24.93

24.98

25.06

Net Worth

27.28

27.33

27.38

27.46

Minority Interest

Debt

0.05

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Liabilities

27.35

27.34

27.39

27.47

Fixed Assets

0.27

0.29

0.3

0.32

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.45

3.78

26.29

26.62

Inventories

0

3.41

3.14

6.92

Inventory Days

115.57

603.83

Sundry Debtors

2.06

0.04

0.12

1.73

Debtor Days

4.41

150.95

Other Current Assets

0.4

0.48

24.22

19.43

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.11

-0.68

0

Creditor Days

25.02

0

Other Current Liabilities

1.73

-0.04

-0.51

-1.46

Cash

3.5

0.99

0.79

0.51

Total Assets

6.22

5.06

27.38

27.45

