Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.4
Preference Capital
2
2
2
2
Reserves
24.88
24.93
24.98
25.06
Net Worth
27.28
27.33
27.38
27.46
Minority Interest
Debt
0.05
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
27.35
27.34
27.39
27.47
Fixed Assets
0.27
0.29
0.3
0.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.45
3.78
26.29
26.62
Inventories
0
3.41
3.14
6.92
Inventory Days
115.57
603.83
Sundry Debtors
2.06
0.04
0.12
1.73
Debtor Days
4.41
150.95
Other Current Assets
0.4
0.48
24.22
19.43
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.11
-0.68
0
Creditor Days
25.02
0
Other Current Liabilities
1.73
-0.04
-0.51
-1.46
Cash
3.5
0.99
0.79
0.51
Total Assets
6.22
5.06
27.38
27.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.