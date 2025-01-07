Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
9.91
4.18
8.44
7.21
yoy growth (%)
137.08
-50.47
17.13
-15.47
Raw materials
-7.83
-2.75
-7.19
-6.15
As % of sales
78.96
65.85
85.15
85.32
Employee costs
-0.76
-0.92
-0.34
-0.47
As % of sales
7.75
22.16
4.05
6.52
Other costs
-1.21
-0.66
-0.36
-0.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.2
15.95
4.29
4.44
Operating profit
0.1
-0.16
0.54
0.26
OPM
1.07
-3.97
6.49
3.7
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
-0.02
0
Other income
0.01
0.01
0.07
0.07
Profit before tax
0.1
-0.17
0.57
0.32
Taxes
-0.17
-0.02
-0.04
-0.05
Tax rate
-173.19
13.72
-8.04
-18.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.07
-0.19
0.53
0.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.07
-0.19
0.53
0.26
yoy growth (%)
-61.13
-136.58
102.63
320.56
NPM
-0.76
-4.65
6.3
3.64
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.