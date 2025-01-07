iifl-logo-icon 1
169.55
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:30:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

9.91

4.18

8.44

7.21

yoy growth (%)

137.08

-50.47

17.13

-15.47

Raw materials

-7.83

-2.75

-7.19

-6.15

As % of sales

78.96

65.85

85.15

85.32

Employee costs

-0.76

-0.92

-0.34

-0.47

As % of sales

7.75

22.16

4.05

6.52

Other costs

-1.21

-0.66

-0.36

-0.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.2

15.95

4.29

4.44

Operating profit

0.1

-0.16

0.54

0.26

OPM

1.07

-3.97

6.49

3.7

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

-0.02

0

Other income

0.01

0.01

0.07

0.07

Profit before tax

0.1

-0.17

0.57

0.32

Taxes

-0.17

-0.02

-0.04

-0.05

Tax rate

-173.19

13.72

-8.04

-18.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.07

-0.19

0.53

0.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.07

-0.19

0.53

0.26

yoy growth (%)

-61.13

-136.58

102.63

320.56

NPM

-0.76

-4.65

6.3

3.64

