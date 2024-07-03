iifl-logo-icon 1
Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd Share Price

160.6
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:56:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open177
  • Day's High177
  • 52 Wk High347.15
  • Prev. Close169.05
  • Day's Low160.6
  • 52 Wk Low 92.15
  • Turnover (lac)0.76
  • P/E11.02
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value532.34
  • EPS15.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.42
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

177

Prev. Close

169.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.76

Day's High

177

Day's Low

160.6

52 Week's High

347.15

52 Week's Low

92.15

Book Value

532.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.42

P/E

11.02

EPS

15.34

Divi. Yield

0

Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd Corporate Action

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

15 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:17 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.00%

Non-Promoter- 850.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 85.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

Preference Capital

2

2

2

2

Reserves

24.88

24.93

24.98

25.06

Net Worth

27.28

27.33

27.38

27.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

9.91

4.18

8.44

7.21

yoy growth (%)

137.08

-50.47

17.13

-15.47

Raw materials

-7.83

-2.75

-7.19

-6.15

As % of sales

78.96

65.85

85.15

85.32

Employee costs

-0.76

-0.92

-0.34

-0.47

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.1

-0.17

0.57

0.32

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.17

-0.02

-0.04

-0.05

Working capital

-24.02

0.34

0.66

0.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

137.08

-50.47

17.13

-15.47

Op profit growth

-163.97

-130.26

105.39

35.61

EBIT growth

-160.37

-128.46

87.74

254.47

Net profit growth

-61.13

-136.58

102.63

320.56

No Record Found

Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vinod Kumar Bansal

Independent Director

Santosh Kumar Kushawaha

Independent Director

Khushboo Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sakshi Chandna

Independent Director

Renu Kathuria

Managing Director

Sagar Khurana

Chairman & Independent Directo

Prateek Kumar

Additional Director

Vivek Chauhan

Executive Director

Santosh Kumar

Independent Director

Achal Kapoor

Non Executive Director

Deva Ram

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd

Summary

Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd was incorporated in 1982. The Company is engaged to carry on the activity of investment, invest the capital and other amounts of money of the Company in the purchase or upon the security of shares, stocks, units, debentures,debenture-stock, bonds, mortgages, obligation and securities issued or guaranteed by any company, corporation or undertaking, whether incorporated or otherwise, and where-so ever constituted or carrying on business and to buy, sell or otherwise deal in, shares, stocks, debentures, debenture-stock, bonds, notes mortgages, obligation and other securities issued or guaranteed by any government,sovereign ruler, commissioners, trust municipal, local or other authority or body in India or abroad. Company is also involved in wholesale trading business of fabrics and garments.
Company FAQs

What is the Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹160.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd is ₹6.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd is 11.02 and 0.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd is ₹92.15 and ₹347.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd?

Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.18%, 3 Years at 29.80%, 1 Year at 32.59%, 6 Month at -38.49%, 3 Month at -46.33% and 1 Month at -35.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 15.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 85.00 %

