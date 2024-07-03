Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹177
Prev. Close₹169.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.76
Day's High₹177
Day's Low₹160.6
52 Week's High₹347.15
52 Week's Low₹92.15
Book Value₹532.34
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.42
P/E11.02
EPS15.34
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.4
0.4
0.4
0.4
Preference Capital
2
2
2
2
Reserves
24.88
24.93
24.98
25.06
Net Worth
27.28
27.33
27.38
27.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
9.91
4.18
8.44
7.21
yoy growth (%)
137.08
-50.47
17.13
-15.47
Raw materials
-7.83
-2.75
-7.19
-6.15
As % of sales
78.96
65.85
85.15
85.32
Employee costs
-0.76
-0.92
-0.34
-0.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.1
-0.17
0.57
0.32
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.17
-0.02
-0.04
-0.05
Working capital
-24.02
0.34
0.66
0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
137.08
-50.47
17.13
-15.47
Op profit growth
-163.97
-130.26
105.39
35.61
EBIT growth
-160.37
-128.46
87.74
254.47
Net profit growth
-61.13
-136.58
102.63
320.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vinod Kumar Bansal
Independent Director
Santosh Kumar Kushawaha
Independent Director
Khushboo Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sakshi Chandna
Independent Director
Renu Kathuria
Managing Director
Sagar Khurana
Chairman & Independent Directo
Prateek Kumar
Additional Director
Vivek Chauhan
Executive Director
Santosh Kumar
Independent Director
Achal Kapoor
Non Executive Director
Deva Ram
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd
Summary
Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd was incorporated in 1982. The Company is engaged to carry on the activity of investment, invest the capital and other amounts of money of the Company in the purchase or upon the security of shares, stocks, units, debentures,debenture-stock, bonds, mortgages, obligation and securities issued or guaranteed by any company, corporation or undertaking, whether incorporated or otherwise, and where-so ever constituted or carrying on business and to buy, sell or otherwise deal in, shares, stocks, debentures, debenture-stock, bonds, notes mortgages, obligation and other securities issued or guaranteed by any government,sovereign ruler, commissioners, trust municipal, local or other authority or body in India or abroad. Company is also involved in wholesale trading business of fabrics and garments.
Read More
The Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹160.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd is ₹6.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd is 11.02 and 0.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd is ₹92.15 and ₹347.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.18%, 3 Years at 29.80%, 1 Year at 32.59%, 6 Month at -38.49%, 3 Month at -46.33% and 1 Month at -35.16%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.