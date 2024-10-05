|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|3 Oct 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Please find enclosed outcome Please find enclosed herewith Notice of EGM for your refrence. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.10.2024) Please find enclosed herewith outcome of the meeting for your reference. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Please find enclosed herewith Scrutinizers report for your reference. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.