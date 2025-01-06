Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.1
-0.17
0.57
0.32
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.17
-0.02
-0.04
-0.05
Working capital
-24.02
0.34
0.66
0.23
Other operating items
Operating
-24.11
0.12
1.18
0.47
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-24.11
0.12
1.18
0.47
Equity raised
50.11
54.04
48.43
47.82
Investing
0
-0.01
-0.04
0.05
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
26
54.16
49.57
48.35
