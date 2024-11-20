Board Meeting 20 Nov 2024 15 Nov 2024

Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulation) this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 20th November 2024 at Registered office of the Company situated at DPT612 F-79& 80 DLF Prime Towers Okhla Industrial Estate South Delhi New Delhi India 110020 . Board of Directors of the Company had considered and approved inter-alia the following matters in their meeting held today i.e. 20th November, 2024 The Board has Considered & approved the raising of funds by way of right issue (Right Issue) with an amount aggregating up to Rs. 20.00 crore (Rupees Twenty Crores) to the eligible equity shareholders of the company as on record date (to be notified subsequently within due course) in accordance with applicable laws, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, SEBI Listing Regulations, along with relevant circulars issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Companies Act, 2013 (Rights Issue). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024)

Kairosoft AI Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and any other matter if board thinks fit. Please find enclosed herewith Outcome of the Board meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June2024. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company had considered and approved inter-alia the following matters in their meeting held today i.e. 12 August, 2024 commenced at 10:00 A.M. and concluded at 05:45 P.M. 1. Un-Audited financial results (Standalone) for the 1° quarter ended i.e, 30 June, 2024. The Board has approved the Un-Audited Financial results (Standalone) for the 1 quarter ended 30 June, 2024 (F.Y. 2024-25) along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors. The said results have been reviewed by the audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, as enclosed.

Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the raising of funds by way of right issue (Right Issue) in accordance with the Companies Act 2013 and the rules made there under Securities Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended and other applicable laws. Please find enclosed herewith outcome of the Board Meeting for your reference (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.06.2024)

Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March2024 as the Intimation for the same is enclosed herewith. Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024) Please find enclosed herewith Outcome of the Board meeting for your reference (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Please find enclosed herewith Intimation letter for your reference. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)

