iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pankaj Polymers Ltd Balance Sheet

16.05
(-4.92%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pankaj Polymers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.54

5.54

5.54

5.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.51

5.65

5.6

5.74

Net Worth

11.05

11.19

11.14

11.28

Minority Interest

Debt

2.45

2.78

3.35

0.37

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.5

13.97

14.49

11.65

Fixed Assets

1.59

0.96

1.1

1.22

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.32

2.32

2.32

2.52

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

9.54

10.61

10.99

7.82

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.11

0.18

0.11

Debtor Days

31.8

Other Current Assets

10.18

10.64

11.11

7.95

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.12

Creditor Days

34.69

Other Current Liabilities

-0.64

-0.14

-0.3

-0.12

Cash

0.06

0.07

0.09

0.09

Total Assets

13.51

13.96

14.5

11.65

Pankaj Polymers : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pankaj Polymers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.