Pankaj Polymers Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.54
5.54
5.54
5.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.51
5.65
5.6
5.74
Net Worth
11.05
11.19
11.14
11.28
Minority Interest
Debt
2.45
2.78
3.35
0.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.5
13.97
14.49
11.65
Fixed Assets
1.59
0.96
1.1
1.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.32
2.32
2.32
2.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
9.54
10.61
10.99
7.82
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.11
0.18
0.11
Debtor Days
31.8
Other Current Assets
10.18
10.64
11.11
7.95
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.12
Creditor Days
34.69
Other Current Liabilities
-0.64
-0.14
-0.3
-0.12
Cash
0.06
0.07
0.09
0.09
Total Assets
13.51
13.96
14.5
11.65
