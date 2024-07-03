SectorTrading
Open₹14.6
Prev. Close₹13.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.86
Day's High₹14.6
Day's Low₹14.6
52 Week's High₹13.91
52 Week's Low₹5.64
Book Value₹19.72
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.54
5.54
5.54
5.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.51
5.65
5.6
5.74
Net Worth
11.05
11.19
11.14
11.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.26
0.68
4.67
5.69
yoy growth (%)
85.51
-85.44
-17.89
-27.71
Raw materials
-1.25
-0.67
-2.98
-3.83
As % of sales
99.15
98.85
63.91
67.37
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.11
-0.27
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
2.81
0.1
0.97
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.3
-0.4
-0.44
Tax paid
-0.03
0.13
-0.02
-0.02
Working capital
0.71
0.76
0.04
0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
85.51
-85.44
-17.89
-27.71
Op profit growth
-54.72
1,117.14
-88.82
-682.72
EBIT growth
-97.94
601.72
-70.47
53,944.44
Net profit growth
-100.49
3,459.87
-91.25
-192.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Managing Director
Pankaj Goel
Joint Managing Director
Paras Goel
Independent Director
Manohar Ramawat
Director
Nita Goel
Independent Director
Sandeep Gupta
Whole-time Director
Aman Goel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shashank Jain..
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Pankaj Polymers Limited (PPL) is one of the polymers product manufacturing companies in India and is engaged in manufacture of various plastic articles like HDPE / PP Woven Sacks, PP Disposable Containers, and Injection Moulded Plastic articles. Pankaj Polymers employs highly qualified and experienced professionals who are manufacturing specialists. Pankaj Polymers Limited was incorporated in the year 1992. The company started production in March 1994. Its equity shares got listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in 1995.During the year 2010-11, the Company started the New unit at Nagpur for manufacture of Plastic Injection Moulded Articles with latest fully PLC Controlled Injection Moulding Machines imported from Taiwan. In 2011-12, it increased production and marketing of pet bottles.In 2010-11, the PP Disposable/ Sheets Division was demerged into Pankaj Polypack Limited, and the Scheme of Demerger was given effect on 01st February, 2012. As per the terms of scheme the share holders of the Company had allotted shares of Pankaj Polypack Limited in the ratio of 5 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- fully paid up in Pankaj Polypack for every 12 equity share of the face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid up held by the share holders of the Pankaj Polymers Limited and 717540 Equity Shares to the Company.
