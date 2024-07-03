iifl-logo-icon 1
Pankaj Polymers Ltd Share Price

14.6
(4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:21:00 PM

  • Open14.6
  • Day's High14.6
  • 52 Wk High13.91
  • Prev. Close13.91
  • Day's Low14.6
  • 52 Wk Low 5.64
  • Turnover (lac)1.86
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.72
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.09
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Pankaj Polymers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

14.6

Prev. Close

13.91

Turnover(Lac.)

1.86

Day's High

14.6

Day's Low

14.6

52 Week's High

13.91

52 Week's Low

5.64

Book Value

19.72

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Pankaj Polymers Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

Pankaj Polymers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pankaj Polymers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.23%

Non-Promoter- 42.76%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pankaj Polymers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.54

5.54

5.54

5.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.51

5.65

5.6

5.74

Net Worth

11.05

11.19

11.14

11.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.26

0.68

4.67

5.69

yoy growth (%)

85.51

-85.44

-17.89

-27.71

Raw materials

-1.25

-0.67

-2.98

-3.83

As % of sales

99.15

98.85

63.91

67.37

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.11

-0.27

-0.14

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

2.81

0.1

0.97

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.3

-0.4

-0.44

Tax paid

-0.03

0.13

-0.02

-0.02

Working capital

0.71

0.76

0.04

0.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

85.51

-85.44

-17.89

-27.71

Op profit growth

-54.72

1,117.14

-88.82

-682.72

EBIT growth

-97.94

601.72

-70.47

53,944.44

Net profit growth

-100.49

3,459.87

-91.25

-192.17

No Record Found

Pankaj Polymers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pankaj Polymers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pankaj Goel

Joint Managing Director

Paras Goel

Independent Director

Manohar Ramawat

Director

Nita Goel

Independent Director

Sandeep Gupta

Whole-time Director

Aman Goel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shashank Jain..

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pankaj Polymers Ltd

Summary

Pankaj Polymers Limited (PPL) is one of the polymers product manufacturing companies in India and is engaged in manufacture of various plastic articles like HDPE / PP Woven Sacks, PP Disposable Containers, and Injection Moulded Plastic articles. Pankaj Polymers employs highly qualified and experienced professionals who are manufacturing specialists. Pankaj Polymers Limited was incorporated in the year 1992. The company started production in March 1994. Its equity shares got listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in 1995.During the year 2010-11, the Company started the New unit at Nagpur for manufacture of Plastic Injection Moulded Articles with latest fully PLC Controlled Injection Moulding Machines imported from Taiwan. In 2011-12, it increased production and marketing of pet bottles.In 2010-11, the PP Disposable/ Sheets Division was demerged into Pankaj Polypack Limited, and the Scheme of Demerger was given effect on 01st February, 2012. As per the terms of scheme the share holders of the Company had allotted shares of Pankaj Polypack Limited in the ratio of 5 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- fully paid up in Pankaj Polypack for every 12 equity share of the face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid up held by the share holders of the Pankaj Polymers Limited and 717540 Equity Shares to the Company.
Company FAQs

What is the Pankaj Polymers Ltd share price today?

The Pankaj Polymers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pankaj Polymers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pankaj Polymers Ltd is ₹8.09 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pankaj Polymers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pankaj Polymers Ltd is 0 and 0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pankaj Polymers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pankaj Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pankaj Polymers Ltd is ₹5.64 and ₹13.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pankaj Polymers Ltd?

Pankaj Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.12%, 3 Years at 24.32%, 1 Year at 104.26%, 6 Month at 22.34%, 3 Month at 19.30% and 1 Month at 21.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pankaj Polymers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pankaj Polymers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.23 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 42.77 %

