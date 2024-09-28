This is to inform that the Register of Members and Share transfer books of Pankaj Polymers Limited will remain closed from 22nd September 2024 to 28th September 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 32nd Annual General Meeting of the company scheduled to be held on 28th day of September 2024. PFA intimation of proceedings of 32nd AGM of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)