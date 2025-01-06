iifl-logo-icon 1
Pankaj Polymers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

14.6
(4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:33:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.01

2.81

0.1

0.97

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.3

-0.4

-0.44

Tax paid

-0.03

0.13

-0.02

-0.02

Working capital

0.71

0.76

0.04

0.05

Other operating items

Operating

0.56

3.4

-0.28

0.56

Capital expenditure

-0.28

-7.8

-0.39

-0.48

Free cash flow

0.28

-4.39

-0.68

0.08

Equity raised

11.38

6.25

6.95

5.09

Investing

-0.43

1.91

0.19

0.55

Financing

-0.14

-1.74

-0.26

-0.86

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

11.09

2.03

6.2

4.86

