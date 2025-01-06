Pankaj Polymers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.01
2.81
0.1
0.97
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.3
-0.4
-0.44
Tax paid
-0.03
0.13
-0.02
-0.02
Working capital
0.71
0.76
0.04
0.05
Other operating items
Operating
0.56
3.4
-0.28
0.56
Capital expenditure
-0.28
-7.8
-0.39
-0.48
Free cash flow
0.28
-4.39
-0.68
0.08
Equity raised
11.38
6.25
6.95
5.09
Investing
-0.43
1.91
0.19
0.55
Financing
-0.14
-1.74
-0.26
-0.86
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
11.09
2.03
6.2
4.86
