Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.26
0.68
4.67
5.69
yoy growth (%)
85.51
-85.44
-17.89
-27.71
Raw materials
-1.25
-0.67
-2.98
-3.83
As % of sales
99.15
98.85
63.91
67.37
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.11
-0.27
-0.14
As % of sales
4.84
17.53
5.83
2.59
Other costs
-0.4
-0.9
-1.49
-2.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.33
132.52
32.03
43.1
Operating profit
-0.45
-1.01
-0.08
-0.74
OPM
-36.33
-148.9
-1.78
-13.08
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.3
-0.4
-0.44
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.03
-0.3
-0.4
Other income
0.65
4.17
0.89
2.56
Profit before tax
0.01
2.81
0.1
0.97
Taxes
-0.03
0.13
-0.02
-0.02
Tax rate
-185.88
4.78
-20.16
-2.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.01
2.95
0.08
0.94
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.01
2.95
0.08
0.94
yoy growth (%)
-100.49
3,459.87
-91.25
-192.17
NPM
-1.15
434.17
1.77
16.65
