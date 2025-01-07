iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pankaj Polymers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.33
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pankaj Polymers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.26

0.68

4.67

5.69

yoy growth (%)

85.51

-85.44

-17.89

-27.71

Raw materials

-1.25

-0.67

-2.98

-3.83

As % of sales

99.15

98.85

63.91

67.37

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.11

-0.27

-0.14

As % of sales

4.84

17.53

5.83

2.59

Other costs

-0.4

-0.9

-1.49

-2.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.33

132.52

32.03

43.1

Operating profit

-0.45

-1.01

-0.08

-0.74

OPM

-36.33

-148.9

-1.78

-13.08

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.3

-0.4

-0.44

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.03

-0.3

-0.4

Other income

0.65

4.17

0.89

2.56

Profit before tax

0.01

2.81

0.1

0.97

Taxes

-0.03

0.13

-0.02

-0.02

Tax rate

-185.88

4.78

-20.16

-2.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.01

2.95

0.08

0.94

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.01

2.95

0.08

0.94

yoy growth (%)

-100.49

3,459.87

-91.25

-192.17

NPM

-1.15

434.17

1.77

16.65

Pankaj Polymers : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pankaj Polymers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.