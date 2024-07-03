Pankaj Polymers Ltd Summary

Pankaj Polymers Limited (PPL) is one of the polymers product manufacturing companies in India and is engaged in manufacture of various plastic articles like HDPE / PP Woven Sacks, PP Disposable Containers, and Injection Moulded Plastic articles. Pankaj Polymers employs highly qualified and experienced professionals who are manufacturing specialists. Pankaj Polymers Limited was incorporated in the year 1992. The company started production in March 1994. Its equity shares got listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in 1995.During the year 2010-11, the Company started the New unit at Nagpur for manufacture of Plastic Injection Moulded Articles with latest fully PLC Controlled Injection Moulding Machines imported from Taiwan. In 2011-12, it increased production and marketing of pet bottles.In 2010-11, the PP Disposable/ Sheets Division was demerged into Pankaj Polypack Limited, and the Scheme of Demerger was given effect on 01st February, 2012. As per the terms of scheme the share holders of the Company had allotted shares of Pankaj Polypack Limited in the ratio of 5 equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- fully paid up in Pankaj Polypack for every 12 equity share of the face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid up held by the share holders of the Pankaj Polymers Limited and 717540 Equity Shares to the Company.