Pankaj Polymers Ltd Board Meeting

15.7
(2.95%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Pankaj Polymers CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
PANKAJ POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter / half year ended 30/09/2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING IS ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
PANKAJ POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30/06/2024. Please find the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 20242 May 2024
PANKAJ POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024. we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Board Meeting held on even date inter-alia, have approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 as reviewed by the Audit Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
PANKAJ POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/period ended 31st December 2023 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Board Meeting held on even date inter-alia, have approved the following items: a) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter/period ended 31st December 2023; b) Resignation of Mrs. Nita Goel as Director of the Company; c) Appointment of Mrs. Bhavani Gajula as Additional Director of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

