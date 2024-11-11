|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|PANKAJ POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter / half year ended 30/09/2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING IS ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|PANKAJ POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30/06/2024. Please find the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|PANKAJ POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024. we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Board Meeting held on even date inter-alia, have approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 as reviewed by the Audit Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|PANKAJ POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/period ended 31st December 2023 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Board Meeting held on even date inter-alia, have approved the following items: a) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter/period ended 31st December 2023; b) Resignation of Mrs. Nita Goel as Director of the Company; c) Appointment of Mrs. Bhavani Gajula as Additional Director of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
