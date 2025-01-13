Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.3
12.3
12.3
6.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
73.33
58.93
47.57
46.06
Net Worth
85.63
71.23
59.87
52.21
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
8.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.58
3.57
3.67
3.55
Total Liabilities
89.21
74.8
63.54
64.08
Fixed Assets
41.33
38.69
34.35
34.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.07
0.12
0.14
Networking Capital
11.18
13.8
12.85
8.34
Inventories
4.18
5.38
4.71
3
Inventory Days
18.02
Sundry Debtors
13.71
16.97
18.47
12.45
Debtor Days
74.8
Other Current Assets
5.72
5.58
4.94
5.33
Sundry Creditors
-5.36
-8.09
-10.66
-6.72
Creditor Days
40.37
Other Current Liabilities
-7.07
-6.04
-4.61
-5.72
Cash
36.65
22.24
16.21
21.16
Total Assets
89.21
74.81
63.54
64.08
