Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

202.09
(-5.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.74

5.99

3.26

Depreciation

-2.81

-2.76

-2.81

Tax paid

-3.11

-1.22

-1.51

Working capital

14.37

10.27

Other operating items

Operating

21.17

12.27

Capital expenditure

-4.8

1.61

Free cash flow

16.37

13.88

Equity raised

68.9

39.68

Investing

-0.05

0

Financing

13.11

-0.52

Dividends paid

0

1.54

0

Net in cash

98.34

54.57

