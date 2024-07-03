iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd Share Price

200.74
(-6.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open214
  • Day's High214.86
  • 52 Wk High348.45
  • Prev. Close213.77
  • Day's Low197.35
  • 52 Wk Low 190.15
  • Turnover (lac)107.61
  • P/E14.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value78.64
  • EPS14.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)247
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

214

Prev. Close

213.77

Turnover(Lac.)

107.61

Day's High

214.86

Day's Low

197.35

52 Week's High

348.45

52 Week's Low

190.15

Book Value

78.64

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

247

P/E

14.4

EPS

14.85

Divi. Yield

0

Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.37%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 26.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.3

12.3

12.3

6.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

73.33

58.93

47.57

46.06

Net Worth

85.63

71.23

59.87

52.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

60.75

55.84

48.76

yoy growth (%)

8.77

14.52

Raw materials

-21.87

-23.65

-21.06

As % of sales

36.01

42.35

43.2

Employee costs

-3.97

-4.11

-3.18

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.74

5.99

3.26

Depreciation

-2.81

-2.76

-2.81

Tax paid

-3.11

-1.22

-1.51

Working capital

14.37

10.27

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.77

14.52

Op profit growth

69.47

10.59

EBIT growth

97.21

17.67

Net profit growth

143.67

171.62

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

FALGUN VALLABHBHAI SAVANI

Executive Director & CEO

JIGNESHBHAI VALLABHBHAI SAVANI

WTD & Executive Director

GHANSHAYAMBHAI BHAGVANBHAI SAVANI

Non Executive Director

Nayna Jignesh Savani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Krishna Mitulbhai Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kajal Chintanbhai Vaghani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pravin Manjibhai Bhayani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bintal Bhaveshkumar Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Par Drugs and Chemicals Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Par Drugs and Chemicals Private Limited at Bhavnagar, Gujarat. On 26 February 1999. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Par Drugs and Chemicals Limited on 5 November 2018.The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of Active Pharma Ingredients and fine chemicals (API) for domestic market as well as for exports to international markets. APIs, also known as bulk drugs or bulk actives are the principal ingredient used in making finished dosages in the form of capsules, tablets, liquid, or other forms of dosage, with the addition of other APIs or inactive ingredients.The Company currently own and operate two manufacturing facilities at Bhavnagar and Ankleshwar in the Gujarat. It currently have three manufacturing blocks at Bhavnagar facility for different products. The Bhavnagar facility certified by food & drugs control administration. During the year 2011, the company has added two manufacturing block out of three at Chitra, Bhavnagar facility. One is dedicated facility for its main API and another one is for Fine Chemicals.The Product portfolio presently comprises 12 APIs and 6 Fine Chemicals which are marketed domestically and exported. The Company supplies its products to approximately 16 countries, including both direct and indirect exports. The Key customers include Essential Drugs Company Limited, Tauru
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹200.74 today.

What is the Market Cap of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd is ₹247.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd is 14.4 and 2.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd is ₹190.15 and ₹348.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd?

Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.61%, 3 Years at 2.37%, 1 Year at -1.67%, 6 Month at -11.75%, 3 Month at -7.22% and 1 Month at -23.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.37 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 26.54 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.