SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹214
Prev. Close₹213.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹107.61
Day's High₹214.86
Day's Low₹197.35
52 Week's High₹348.45
52 Week's Low₹190.15
Book Value₹78.64
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)247
P/E14.4
EPS14.85
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.3
12.3
12.3
6.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
73.33
58.93
47.57
46.06
Net Worth
85.63
71.23
59.87
52.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
60.75
55.84
48.76
yoy growth (%)
8.77
14.52
Raw materials
-21.87
-23.65
-21.06
As % of sales
36.01
42.35
43.2
Employee costs
-3.97
-4.11
-3.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.74
5.99
3.26
Depreciation
-2.81
-2.76
-2.81
Tax paid
-3.11
-1.22
-1.51
Working capital
14.37
10.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.77
14.52
Op profit growth
69.47
10.59
EBIT growth
97.21
17.67
Net profit growth
143.67
171.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
FALGUN VALLABHBHAI SAVANI
Executive Director & CEO
JIGNESHBHAI VALLABHBHAI SAVANI
WTD & Executive Director
GHANSHAYAMBHAI BHAGVANBHAI SAVANI
Non Executive Director
Nayna Jignesh Savani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Krishna Mitulbhai Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kajal Chintanbhai Vaghani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pravin Manjibhai Bhayani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bintal Bhaveshkumar Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Par Drugs and Chemicals Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Par Drugs and Chemicals Private Limited at Bhavnagar, Gujarat. On 26 February 1999. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Par Drugs and Chemicals Limited on 5 November 2018.The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of Active Pharma Ingredients and fine chemicals (API) for domestic market as well as for exports to international markets. APIs, also known as bulk drugs or bulk actives are the principal ingredient used in making finished dosages in the form of capsules, tablets, liquid, or other forms of dosage, with the addition of other APIs or inactive ingredients.The Company currently own and operate two manufacturing facilities at Bhavnagar and Ankleshwar in the Gujarat. It currently have three manufacturing blocks at Bhavnagar facility for different products. The Bhavnagar facility certified by food & drugs control administration. During the year 2011, the company has added two manufacturing block out of three at Chitra, Bhavnagar facility. One is dedicated facility for its main API and another one is for Fine Chemicals.The Product portfolio presently comprises 12 APIs and 6 Fine Chemicals which are marketed domestically and exported. The Company supplies its products to approximately 16 countries, including both direct and indirect exports. The Key customers include Essential Drugs Company Limited, Tauru
Read More
The Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹200.74 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd is ₹247.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd is 14.4 and 2.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd is ₹190.15 and ₹348.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 60.61%, 3 Years at 2.37%, 1 Year at -1.67%, 6 Month at -11.75%, 3 Month at -7.22% and 1 Month at -23.32%.
