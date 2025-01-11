Board Meeting 11 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

To consider other business matters Outcome of Board Meeting dated 11.01.2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/01/2025)

Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 27 Nov 2024

To consider other business matters Par Drugs And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 02, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) mode. The Board meeting was commenced at 04:00 pm and concluded at 05:28 pm (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/12/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 11 Oct 2024

Financial Results/Other business matters Par Drugs And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

To consider other business matters Par Drugs And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/08/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Par Drugs And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 03, 2024. Par Drugs And Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/08/2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

To consider other business matters. Par Drugs And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 09, 2024. Par Drugs And Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 28 Feb 2024

To consider other business matters Par Drugs And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/03/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024