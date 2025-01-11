|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Jan 2025
|8 Jan 2025
|To consider other business matters Outcome of Board Meeting dated 11.01.2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|2 Dec 2024
|27 Nov 2024
|To consider other business matters Par Drugs And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 02, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) mode. The Board meeting was commenced at 04:00 pm and concluded at 05:28 pm (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|Financial Results/Other business matters Par Drugs And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Par Drugs And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Par Drugs And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 03, 2024. Par Drugs And Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|To consider other business matters. Par Drugs And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 09, 2024. Par Drugs And Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Mar 2024
|28 Feb 2024
|To consider other business matters Par Drugs And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters PAR : 16-Feb-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on February 14, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on February 16, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024) Par Drugs And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 16, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/02/2024)
