Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

206.03
(1.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:08 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

60.75

55.84

48.76

yoy growth (%)

8.77

14.52

Raw materials

-21.87

-23.65

-21.06

As % of sales

36.01

42.35

43.2

Employee costs

-3.97

-4.11

-3.18

As % of sales

6.54

7.36

6.53

Other costs

-18.88

-18.63

-15.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.07

33.35

32.74

Operating profit

16.01

9.44

8.54

OPM

26.35

16.91

17.51

Depreciation

-2.81

-2.76

-2.81

Interest expense

-0.64

-0.79

-2.5

Other income

0.18

0.09

0.04

Profit before tax

12.74

5.99

3.26

Taxes

-3.11

-1.22

-1.51

Tax rate

-24.44

-20.47

-46.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.62

4.76

1.75

Exceptional items

1.98

0

0

Net profit

11.61

4.76

1.75

yoy growth (%)

143.67

171.62

NPM

19.11

8.53

3.59

