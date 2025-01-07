Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
60.75
55.84
48.76
yoy growth (%)
8.77
14.52
Raw materials
-21.87
-23.65
-21.06
As % of sales
36.01
42.35
43.2
Employee costs
-3.97
-4.11
-3.18
As % of sales
6.54
7.36
6.53
Other costs
-18.88
-18.63
-15.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.07
33.35
32.74
Operating profit
16.01
9.44
8.54
OPM
26.35
16.91
17.51
Depreciation
-2.81
-2.76
-2.81
Interest expense
-0.64
-0.79
-2.5
Other income
0.18
0.09
0.04
Profit before tax
12.74
5.99
3.26
Taxes
-3.11
-1.22
-1.51
Tax rate
-24.44
-20.47
-46.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.62
4.76
1.75
Exceptional items
1.98
0
0
Net profit
11.61
4.76
1.75
yoy growth (%)
143.67
171.62
NPM
19.11
8.53
3.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.