Par Drugs And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on December 31, 2024 Par Drugs And Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting dated 31.12.2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/12/2024) Par Drugs And Chemicals Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/01/2025)