Parenteral Drugs India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
64.37
64.37
64.37
64.37
Preference Capital
76.71
76.71
76.71
76.71
Reserves
-747.57
-626
-511.62
-172.14
Net Worth
-606.49
-484.92
-370.54
-31.06
Minority Interest
Debt
557.91
557.91
560.59
561.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-48.58
72.99
190.05
530.86
Fixed Assets
321.81
339.14
356.49
616.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.58
2.58
2.58
2.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
165.83
133.12
105.35
71.77
Networking Capital
-538.86
-401.96
-274.82
-161.19
Inventories
1.59
1.26
3.97
1.25
Inventory Days
47.69
14.42
13.84
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.37
Debtor Days
0
0
4.09
Other Current Assets
74.92
74.24
70.32
70.66
Sundry Creditors
-7.81
-7.93
-11.87
-13.57
Creditor Days
234.28
90.8
150.3
Other Current Liabilities
-607.56
-469.53
-337.24
-219.9
Cash
0.06
0.11
0.45
0.78
Total Assets
-48.58
72.98
190.05
530.86
