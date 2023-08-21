Parenteral Drugs India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-154.47
-141.73
-119.4
-125.06
Depreciation
-17.32
-17.34
-18.56
-19.1
Tax paid
32.75
27.66
23.31
11.07
Working capital
-137.33
-242.01
-101.49
-144.23
Other operating items
Operating
-276.36
-373.42
-216.14
-277.31
Capital expenditure
0
-0.97
2.32
0
Free cash flow
-276.36
-374.39
-213.82
-277.31
Equity raised
-1,182.75
-614.97
-6.26
306.14
Investing
0
0
-0.47
-135.64
Financing
59.04
61.16
140.58
226.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,400.08
-928.19
-79.98
119.21
