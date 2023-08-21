Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-61.82
-85.16
-6.51
-11.72
Op profit growth
-19.83
-30.25
8.42
-45.67
EBIT growth
-8.63
-27.28
5.28
-26.5
Net profit growth
6.69
-4.09
0.94
1.09
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-96.75
-46.07
-9.8
-8.45
EBIT margin
-238.63
-99.7
-20.34
-18.06
Net profit margin
-1,000.31
-357.87
-55.37
-51.28
RoCE
-213.26
-9.01
-6.3
-4.64
RoNW
5.57
11.5
207.5
-19.13
RoA
-223.57
-8.08
-4.29
-3.29
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-40.82
-38.26
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-46.63
-44.07
-48.02
-47.86
Book value per share
-203.29
-162.52
-3.76
-5.84
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.07
-0.06
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.06
-0.05
-0.33
-0.57
P/B
-0.01
-0.01
-0.34
-4.66
EV/EBIDTA
-48.53
-39.22
-35.24
-51.12
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-21.2
-19.51
-15.79
-7.5
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
20.95
56.06
122.92
Inventory days
42.74
161.86
61.22
80.48
Creditor days
-119.98
-231.76
-72.56
-59.68
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.23
0.28
0.44
0.48
Net debt / equity
-0.92
-1.15
-56.89
-44.07
Net debt / op. profit
-47.46
-38.04
-30.31
-39.57
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-46.54
-19.83
-72.82
-67.01
Employee costs
-119.26
-60.25
-10.21
-9.06
Other costs
-30.94
-65.98
-26.76
-32.38
