iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Parenteral Drugs India Ltd Share Price Live

2.9
(1.75%)
Aug 21, 2023|01:45:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.7
  • Day's High2.9
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.85
  • Day's Low2.7
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-290.46
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.65
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Parenteral Drugs India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

2.7

Prev. Close

2.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

2.9

Day's Low

2.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-290.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.65

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Parenteral Drugs India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:45 PM
Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.28%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Parenteral Drugs India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

64.37

64.37

64.37

64.37

Preference Capital

76.71

76.71

76.71

76.71

Reserves

-747.57

-626

-511.62

-172.14

Net Worth

-606.49

-484.92

-370.54

-31.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

12.16

31.87

32.95

52.2

yoy growth (%)

-61.82

-3.27

-36.88

-64.9

Raw materials

-5.66

-6.32

-6.76

-26.02

As % of sales

46.54

19.83

20.51

49.84

Employee costs

-14.51

-19.2

-16.69

-15.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-154.47

-141.73

-119.4

-125.06

Depreciation

-17.32

-17.34

-18.56

-19.1

Tax paid

32.75

27.66

23.31

11.07

Working capital

-137.33

-242.01

-101.49

-144.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-61.82

-3.27

-36.88

-64.9

Op profit growth

-19.83

-7.3

-54.16

-27.09

EBIT growth

-8.63

-3.88

-35.33

-18.27

Net profit growth

6.69

18.7

-15.77

5.15

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

8.5

12.17

31.87

32.03

217.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.5

12.17

31.87

32.03

217.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

52.28

0.06

0.25

1.44

1.59

View Annually Results

Parenteral Drugs India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,672.5

93.874,01,372.752,000.460.967,107.14101.44

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,938

83.31,84,017.516670.432,536561.08

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,488.3

24.971,20,199.041,485.41.084,254.47397.41

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,322.4

59.441,12,475.64740.182,385224.34

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd

DRREDDY

1,283.8

19.911,07,151.951,200.70.625,546.3345.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Parenteral Drugs India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Manoharlal Gupta

Whole-time Director

Govind Das Garg

Independent Director

Dharam Pal Khanna

Independent Director

Dilip Kumar Sinha

Non Executive Director

Anil Mittal

Independent Director

Manish Verma

Managing Director & CFO

Vinod Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Deepali Garhewal

Independent Director

Chhaya Gupta

Registered Office

340 Laxmi Plaza Laxmi Indl Est,

New Link Road Andheri (West),

Maharashtra - 400053

Tel: 91-022-61725900-1

Website: http://www.pdindia.com

Email: pdpl_mumbai@pdindia.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Parenteral Drugs (India) Limited was incorporated in 1983 as a private limited company. In 1989, the Company established their first unit to manufacture I V Fluids in Polypropylene containers with a c...
Read More

Reports by Parenteral Drugs India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Parenteral Drugs India Ltd share price today?

The Parenteral Drugs India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Parenteral Drugs India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Parenteral Drugs India Ltd is ₹8.65 Cr. as of 21 Aug ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Parenteral Drugs India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Parenteral Drugs India Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 21 Aug ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Parenteral Drugs India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Parenteral Drugs India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Parenteral Drugs India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 21 Aug ‘23

What is the CAGR of Parenteral Drugs India Ltd?

Parenteral Drugs India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -22.16%, 3 Years at 2.41%, 1 Year at -14.71%, 6 Month at -23.68%, 3 Month at -3.33% and 1 Month at -3.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Parenteral Drugs India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Parenteral Drugs India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Parenteral Drugs India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.