SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹2.7
Prev. Close₹2.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹2.9
Day's Low₹2.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-290.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.65
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
64.37
64.37
64.37
64.37
Preference Capital
76.71
76.71
76.71
76.71
Reserves
-747.57
-626
-511.62
-172.14
Net Worth
-606.49
-484.92
-370.54
-31.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12.16
31.87
32.95
52.2
yoy growth (%)
-61.82
-3.27
-36.88
-64.9
Raw materials
-5.66
-6.32
-6.76
-26.02
As % of sales
46.54
19.83
20.51
49.84
Employee costs
-14.51
-19.2
-16.69
-15.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-154.47
-141.73
-119.4
-125.06
Depreciation
-17.32
-17.34
-18.56
-19.1
Tax paid
32.75
27.66
23.31
11.07
Working capital
-137.33
-242.01
-101.49
-144.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-61.82
-3.27
-36.88
-64.9
Op profit growth
-19.83
-7.3
-54.16
-27.09
EBIT growth
-8.63
-3.88
-35.33
-18.27
Net profit growth
6.69
18.7
-15.77
5.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
8.5
12.17
31.87
32.03
217.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.5
12.17
31.87
32.03
217.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
52.28
0.06
0.25
1.44
1.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,672.5
|93.87
|4,01,372.75
|2,000.46
|0.96
|7,107.14
|101.44
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,938
|83.3
|1,84,017.51
|667
|0.43
|2,536
|561.08
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,488.3
|24.97
|1,20,199.04
|1,485.4
|1.08
|4,254.47
|397.41
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,322.4
|59.44
|1,12,475.6
|474
|0.18
|2,385
|224.34
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
DRREDDY
1,283.8
|19.91
|1,07,151.95
|1,200.7
|0.62
|5,546.3
|345.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Manoharlal Gupta
Whole-time Director
Govind Das Garg
Independent Director
Dharam Pal Khanna
Independent Director
Dilip Kumar Sinha
Non Executive Director
Anil Mittal
Independent Director
Manish Verma
Managing Director & CFO
Vinod Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Deepali Garhewal
Independent Director
Chhaya Gupta
340 Laxmi Plaza Laxmi Indl Est,
New Link Road Andheri (West),
Maharashtra - 400053
Tel: 91-022-61725900-1
Website: http://www.pdindia.com
Email: pdpl_mumbai@pdindia.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Parenteral Drugs (India) Limited was incorporated in 1983 as a private limited company. In 1989, the Company established their first unit to manufacture I V Fluids in Polypropylene containers with a c...
Reports by Parenteral Drugs India Ltd
