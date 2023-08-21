Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
12.16
31.87
32.95
52.2
yoy growth (%)
-61.82
-3.27
-36.88
-64.9
Raw materials
-5.66
-6.32
-6.76
-26.02
As % of sales
46.54
19.83
20.51
49.84
Employee costs
-14.51
-19.2
-16.69
-15.11
As % of sales
119.26
60.25
50.66
28.94
Other costs
-3.76
-21.03
-25.33
-45.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.93
65.98
76.88
87.39
Operating profit
-11.77
-14.68
-15.84
-34.55
OPM
-96.74
-46.06
-48.06
-66.19
Depreciation
-17.32
-17.34
-18.56
-19.1
Interest expense
-125.43
-109.95
-86.34
-73.93
Other income
0.06
0.25
1.34
2.53
Profit before tax
-154.47
-141.73
-119.4
-125.06
Taxes
32.75
27.66
23.31
11.07
Tax rate
-21.2
-19.51
-19.52
-8.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-121.71
-114.06
-96.09
-113.98
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.1
Net profit
-121.71
-114.06
-96.09
-114.08
yoy growth (%)
6.69
18.7
-15.77
5.15
NPM
-1,000.29
-357.86
-291.59
-218.51
