To

The Members of

Parenteral Drugs (India) Limited

The Directors of your Company are pleased to present the Board Report together with the annual audited financial statements of the

Company for the financial year ended on 31 March, 2021.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY AND THE STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS

The summary of Companys standalone financial performance for the year ended 31 March, 2021 is summarized below:

Particulars F.Y. F.Y. 2020-2021 2019-2020 Sales and Other Income 1223.13 3212.66 Profit/ (Loss) before Interest, Depreciation & Tax 1170.8 (1443.18) Less: Finance cost 12543.61 10995.57 Depreciation and Amortization 1732.65 1734.58 Deferred Tax expenses (3275.90) (2766.34) Profit/(Loss) after Interest, Depreciation & Tax (12171.14) (11406.99) Items which will not be classified to statement of profit or loss after tax relating to these items 14.18 (31.2) Total comprehensive income for the year (12156.96) (11438.19)

The Company has two subsidiary companies i.e Parenteral Biotech Limited and Parenteral Impex Limited. During the year under review, Parenteral Biotech Limited has booked a loss of Rs.14759/- and Parenteral Impex Limited has not commence its operations yet.

DIVIDEND

Due to continuous losses, the Board skip recommending any dividend for the year under review.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with the provisions of section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable accounting standards, the audited consolidated financial statements are provided in this Annual Report.

CORPORATE REVAMPING

The management of the Company is in regular talks with the bankers for the sanction of an appropriate revival package/scheme for the Company and the bankers have sanctioned one time settlement proposal against outstanding dues.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

As on the date of the report, the Company has two (2) Indian subsidiary companies namely: 1. Parenteral Biotech Limited and 2. Parenteral Impex Limited

A report on the performance and financial position of each of the subsidiary Company as per the Companies Act, 2013 is annexed as

AOC-1 to the Consolidated Financial Statements and hence, not repeated for the sake of brevity.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the year under review, Shri Govind Das Garg (DIN: 00520067) was re-appointed as Whole-time Director of the Company on ,19 September, 2020 for a period of 3 (three) years w.e.f. 1 January, 2021.

Shri Anil Mittal (DIN: 00039133) who retired by rotation was reappointed as Director of the company at the annual general meeting held on 19 September, 2020.

Shri Manish Verma (DIN: 08168517) was appointed as an Independent Professional Director for his second term w.e.f. 1 February, 2021 till 31 January, 2026.

In accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Articles of Association of the Company Shri Govind Das Garg (DIN: 00520067), whole time Director of the Company is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under sub-section (6) of section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The salient features of Nomination and Remuneration Policy are as follows:

The policy of the Company on directors appointment including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and a policy relating to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnels and other employees provided under section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 is in place. The remuneration policy is directed towards rewarding performance based on review of achievements on a periodical basis. The remuneration policy is in consonance with the existing industry practices.

The Companys policy on directors appointment and remuneration and other matters provided in section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 is available on the website of the Company i.e. www.pdindia.com.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is forming part of this Annual Report. The requisite certificates and declarations as stipulated under the aforesaid Regulations forms an integral part to this Annual Report.

The trading in equity shares of the Company was suspended from both the Stock Exchanges i.e. Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange due to delay in payment of annual listing fees for the previous financial year (s) and the year under review. However, the Company has paid the annual listing fees for earlier financial years and the Company has also applied for revocation procedure and the same is under process. During the year under review, the trading in shares of the Company was allowed on trade to trade basis only on first trading day of every week with effect from Monday, March 01, 2021.

CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All related party contracts / arrangements / transactions that were entered into by the Company during the financial year under review were in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis. During the year, the Company had entered into contracts / arrangements / transactions with Infutec Healthcare Limited, Group Company which are considered as material related party transactions in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions. The details of material related party transactions are mentioned in Form No. AOC-2 annexed herewith as Annexure-I to this report. The Policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board may be assessed on the Companys web link http://www.pdindia.com/docs/policyondealingwithrelatedpartytransactions.pdf

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated in Regulation 34(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is provided in a separate section which forms part of this Annual Report.

AUDITOR AND AUDITORS REPORT

M/s Singhal Jain & Co., Chartered Accountants, Jaipur, bearing Firm Registration No. 013995C were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years at 33 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on 29 September, 2017 on a remuneration mutually agreed upon by the Board of directors and the statutory auditors. Their appointment was subject to ratification by the members at every subsequent AGM held after the AGM held on 29 September, 2017 during the tenure of their appointment. However, pursuant to amendment in section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 vide Companies

Amendment Act, 2017, effective from May 7 , 2018, the requirement of seeking ratification of appointment of statutory auditors by the members has been withdrawn from the statute. Hence, the resolution seeking ratification by the members for continuance for their appointment at this AGM is not being sought.

The report of the Statutory Auditors does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer and the same is self-explanatory and does not call for any further comments from the Board except that irregular deposit of statutory dues and the litigations w.r.t. taxes provided in CARO Report to which Board hereby state that Company is in continuous efforts to clear out the dues and as stated in Audit Report itself the Company has taken appropriate stand before respective authorities.

Further w.r.t. outstanding bank borrowings, the fact and amount of default is stated in Auditors Report to which Board hereby state that bankers have sanctioned one time settlement scheme and management is trying its best endeavor to arrange funds for the payment of settlement amount.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

The Board has appointed M/s. Archna Maheshwari & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries, to conduct Secretarial Audit of the

Company. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31 March, 2021 is annexed herewith as Annexure-II in Form MR-3 to this report.

The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer except related to non payment of annual listing fees of NSE and BSE for financial year 2020-2021 to which management hereby states that due to COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdowns, the liquidity position of the Company is squeezed, however, the company will shortly pay due annual listing fees of NSE and BSE.

COST AUDITOR AND COST RECORDS

Pursuant to the provisions of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, the Company is neither required to maintain such accounts and cost records as specified in section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 nor to appoint a Cost Auditor for the financial year 2020-21, as the turnover of the Company is less than the threshold limit as specified for the pharmaceutical industry under the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Risk Management Policy for the Company has been developed and implemented which identifies elements of risk which in the opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the Company.

DEPOSIT

The Company has not accepted deposits during the year under review. No amount has remained unpaid or unclaimed as at the end of the year, therefore, there is no default in repayment of deposits or payment of interest thereon during the year under review.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION & FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO

Particulars pertaining to the Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings & Outgo as prescribed under section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are annexed as Annexure-III and the same is forming part of this report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

In terms of the provisions of sub-section (12) of section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Key Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, there are no employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said rules. The other disclosures are annexed herewith as Annexure-IV to this report.

A statement showing the names and particulars of the employees falling within the purview of Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the aforesaid Rules are provided in the Annual Report. The Annual Report is being sent to the members of the Company excluding the aforesaid information. Such particulars shall be made available to any member for information in accordance with manner specified in Notice of ensuing Annual General Meeting.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions of section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to the Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that:

(i) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31 March, 2021, the applicable Indian Accounting Standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(ii) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year ended on 31 March, 2021 and of the loss of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 March, 2021;

(iii) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) the directors had prepared the annual accounts for the financial year ended on 31 March, 2021 on a going concern basis;

(v) the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

(vi) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable legal provisions, if any, annual performance evaluation of Board was carried out by Independent Directors in their separate meeting. Further, evaluation of the committees were carried out by the the Board. The performance evaluation of all the Directors was carried out individually by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and in addition to it, performance evaluation of executive directors was also carried out by the Independent Directors at their separate meeting.

DISCLOSURES

i. There was no change in the nature of business of the Company during the year under review.

ii. The composition of the Audit Committee of the Company is provided under Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report. Further, all the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.

iii. The details of establishment of Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees of the Company are provided under Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report.

iv. There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of the Report.

v. There has been no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

vi. The internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company are adequate and commensurate to the size of the Company.

vii. The Annual Return of the Company is placed on the website of the Company i.e. http://www.pdindia.com/agm.html along with annual report.

viii. The Board of Directors met 4 (four) times during the financial year 2020-2021. The details of the date(s) on which the meetings were held are given in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of this Annual Report.

ix. During the year under review, the Company has neither given any guarantee or provided any security in connection with a loan to any other body corporate or person nor invested any fund in the securities of any other body corporate or extended loan to any Company. During the year under review, the Company had no profits and therefore, the Company does not propose to carry any amount to its reserves.

x. The provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 related to Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable as the Company does not meet the criteria specified therein.

xi. Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole-Time Director of the Company is in receipt of any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries.

xii. There was no instance of fraud during the year under review, which required the Statutory Auditors to report to the Audit Committee and /or Board under Section 143(12) of the Act and Rules framed thereunder.

xiii. The Company is not required to give any disclosure under the provisions of sub-section (3) of section 67 of the Companies Act, 2013.

xiv. The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Compliant Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and there were no case of sexual harassment reported in the last financial year.

xv. All the amount of unclaimed dividend and the respective shares have already been transferred in the preceding financial years to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF). The shareholders whose unpaid and unclaimed divided and/or have been transferred to IEPF can claim the same in the prescribed form.

xvi. The valuation was done by the Bank through its own systems and procedures involving its empanelled experts and the outcome was not shared with the company and therefore, the valuation on the basis of which OTS was sanctioned by the Bank is not within the knowledge of the Company.

xvii. During the year under review, there were 3 cases pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (1) M/s. Ketan Pharma V/s. Parenteral Drugs (India) Limited: case is settled by the Company and now is listed for withdrawal by the Applicant. (2) Hetero Drugs Limited V/s. Parenteral Drugs (India) Limited: Court has recalled the ex-parte judgement and decree dated 08th February, 2019 relating to application under Section 9 of IB Code hence, Company has filed an application to dismiss the Company petition filed by applicant being not maintainable on 20th August, 2021 (3) Punjab National Bank V/s. Parenteral Drugs (India) Limited : Punjab National Bank has issued One Time Settlement letter and the Company is in process of compliance of terms of OTS.

xviii. The Company has complied with Secretarial Standards applicable to it from time to time.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board of Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the assistance and co-operation received from Bankers, Government authorities, customers and vendors during the year under review. Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the committed services of executives, staff and workers of the Company.