Parenteral Drugs India Ltd Summary

Parenteral Drugs (India) Limited was incorporated in 1983 as a private limited company. In 1989, the Company established their first unit to manufacture I V Fluids in Polypropylene containers with a capacity of 18 lakh bottles per annum. In March 1994, the company was converted into a public limited company. Parenteral Drugs (India) is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The Company manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products in India, including solid and liquid orals, such as antibiotics and anti-bacterial, anti-ulcerant, analgesics/anti-inflammatory, multivitamins and minerals, anxiolyic , antiprotozoal, anticold, anthelmintic, anti-histaminic, muscle relaxant, cardiac, antidiabetic, cough syrup, appetite enhancer and injections. The Company produces various therapeutic segments of In-Vitro (I V) Fluids, such as electrolytes, antibacterial, energy replenisher, irrigation solution, osmotic diuretic, dialysis solution. They produce 400-milligram Ciprofloxacin infusion in 200 milliliter with 5% dextose. Apart from the single dose dispensers, the Company launched multi-dose eye/ ear drops in plastic containers. The dispensers are made using the form-fill-seal technology.In September 1994, the Company came out with a Public Issue at a premium of Rs 80, aggregating Rs 7.03 crore, to part-finance their Rs 8.97 Cr. expansion. During the year 1994-95, the Company set up a joint venture unit in Ukraine for manufacture of a wide range of pharmaceuticals. In addition, they set up a unit for the manufacture of I V Fluids at Jalandhar in Punjab. During the year 1997-98, the Company purchased 100% equity of the Parenteral Drugs International Ltd and made it a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. They also purchased 50% equity in Parental Drugs (Punjab) Ltd. During the year 1999-2000, the company was awarded ISO 9002 Certification as a symbol of quality products.In 2003-04, the Company installed Injections with the production capacity of 516 lakh numbers. During the year 2005-06, the company increased the production capacity of I V Fluid Transfusion by 45,000,000 Nos to 120,000,000 Nos. In addition, it set up a plant for manufacturing pharmaceutical products at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. During the year 2006-07, the company increased the production capacity of Tablets/ Capsules by 1,125,000,000 Nos, Ampoules by 90,000,000 Nos and Injections 56,400,000 Nos. During the year 2007-08, they increased the production capacity of Large Volume by 30,000,000 Nos and Ampoules by 95,000,000 Nos.In 2008-09, the Scheme of Amalgamation between M/s. PFL Holdings Private Limited and M/s. Goa Holdings (India) Private Limited with the Company was implemented and made effective. Resulting the amalgamation, M/s.Punjab Formulations Limited and M/s.Goa Formulations Limited became wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company with effect from 1st November, 2008.The Company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Kazakhstan in the name of Parenteral Drugs Kazakhstan to undertake the business of manufacturing of pharmaceutical products during 2008. In 2009, the Company launched products comprised of Falcistar and Merogol for Injections and tablets/ capsules like Azimist and Megastar. It launched the products under the oncology (anti-cancer) segment comprising of Fludapar, Trexopar, Mindro and Ifoparwith Mesna.During 2009-10, Company converted 12,00,000 warrants into equity shares of Rs. 10/-each, which were issued by way of preferential allotment on 24th August, 2009, which were allotted to M/s.Mahaganpati Investments Private Limited, a Company under Promoter Category. During FY 2010-11, 10 new products such as GRASIPAR PFS, LEUCOPAR-50 INJECTION, PACOFF EXPECTORANT, PIDIMOL IV, 5 FU-PAR INJECTION, BOTEPAR INJECTION, ERLOPAR TABLETS, TEGNID INJECTION, CEFACE CV TABLETS, ERLOPAR TABLETS, ANTOXY-2 SYRUP and TAMOLGAN IV were introduced in the market.In 2014, Punjab Formulations Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary ceased to be in existence as the said Company was amalgamated with Infutec Healthcare Limited (Formerly: Goa Formulations Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 12 September, 2014 vide Order of the Honorable High Court of Bombay Judicature.During year 2015-16, Company disinvested equity investment in two subsidiary companies namely Parentech Healthcare Limited and Parenteral Surgicals Limited. During 2016-2017, the Company disinvested from the equity shares held in its 2 subsidiary companies namely Abhay Drugs Limited and Anjaney Pharmaceuticals Limited. During the year 2018-19, Infutec Healthcare Limited, an erstwhile wholly owned subsidiary, ceased to be a subsidiary of company w.e.f 10 July, 2018.