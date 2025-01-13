Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
74.57
74.57
45.09
35.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.7
25.27
24.04
22.79
Net Worth
101.27
99.84
69.13
58.22
Minority Interest
Debt
43.59
42.94
50.3
41.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.49
3.92
3.94
4.33
Total Liabilities
150.35
146.7
123.37
104.18
Fixed Assets
54.35
58.42
54.4
56.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.03
0.03
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
94.69
87.86
64.94
47.01
Inventories
76.2
70.07
69.63
56.5
Inventory Days
352.27
Sundry Debtors
1.8
2.19
7.87
8.3
Debtor Days
51.74
Other Current Assets
35.02
33.2
27.15
32.99
Sundry Creditors
-6.57
-4.95
-11.5
-8.51
Creditor Days
53.05
Other Current Liabilities
-11.76
-12.65
-28.21
-42.27
Cash
1.32
0.41
4
0.18
Total Assets
150.36
146.72
123.37
104.18
