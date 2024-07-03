Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹8.8
Prev. Close₹9.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.44
Day's High₹9.19
Day's Low₹8.65
52 Week's High₹14.25
52 Week's Low₹8.71
Book Value₹6.79
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)131.25
P/E113.13
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
74.57
74.57
45.09
35.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.7
25.27
24.04
22.79
Net Worth
101.27
99.84
69.13
58.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
58.54
50.19
59.68
59.75
yoy growth (%)
16.63
-15.9
-0.12
17.69
Raw materials
-42.2
-36.4
-42.41
-42.39
As % of sales
72.1
72.52
71.06
70.94
Employee costs
-2.17
-1.35
-2.06
-3.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.27
0.71
2.93
1.11
Depreciation
-4.45
-4.5
-4.29
-4.07
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.16
-2.88
0.36
Working capital
8.8
9.32
1.46
26.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.63
-15.9
-0.12
17.69
Op profit growth
7.94
-24.49
22.7
5.19
EBIT growth
27.6
-46.38
39.7
-7.65
Net profit growth
576.26
252.51
-96.41
62.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.7
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
522.2
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.25
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.18
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,690.1
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Poonam Chouksey
WTD & Executive Director
Anupam Chouksey
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Pooja Shree Chouksey
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vineet Richhariya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kuldeep Mudgal
Independent Non Exe. Director
DHAKRE RAKESH SINGH
Reports by Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd
Summary
Parvati Sweetners & Power Limited was incorporated as Parvati Sweetners and Power Private Limited on December 13, 2011. The Company was later converted into a Public Company and the name got changed to Parvati Sweetners and Power Limited on 24 January, 2012. The Company is a manufacturer of sugar, and its by-products. The Company is a part of the LNCT Group, Bhopal (M.P.), whose core businesses includes sugar and its bye products. The Company has a manufacturing plant at Village Sankhini, Tehsil Bitarwar, District: Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh having a crushing capacity of 2500 TCD. In 2018, the Company got amalgamated with Dollex Industries Limited, which primarily engaged in manufacture and sale of Sugar and its Byproducts (Molasses and Bagasse), Spirits including Ethanol and Power as a going concern and the Scheme became effective on February 9, 2018. The equity share holders of Dollex Industries Limited were issued one equity share of the Company of Rs 5 each fully paid up, for every 0.97 share in Dollex Industries Limited.
