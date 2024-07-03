iifl-logo-icon 1
Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd Share Price

8.8
(-2.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.8
  • Day's High9.19
  • 52 Wk High14.25
  • Prev. Close9.05
  • Day's Low8.65
  • 52 Wk Low 8.71
  • Turnover (lac)1.44
  • P/E113.13
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value6.79
  • EPS0.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)131.25
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

8.8

Prev. Close

9.05

Turnover(Lac.)

1.44

Day's High

9.19

Day's Low

8.65

52 Week's High

14.25

52 Week's Low

8.71

Book Value

6.79

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

131.25

P/E

113.13

EPS

0.08

Divi. Yield

0

Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.17%

Non-Promoter- 35.82%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

74.57

74.57

45.09

35.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.7

25.27

24.04

22.79

Net Worth

101.27

99.84

69.13

58.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

58.54

50.19

59.68

59.75

yoy growth (%)

16.63

-15.9

-0.12

17.69

Raw materials

-42.2

-36.4

-42.41

-42.39

As % of sales

72.1

72.52

71.06

70.94

Employee costs

-2.17

-1.35

-2.06

-3.56

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.27

0.71

2.93

1.11

Depreciation

-4.45

-4.5

-4.29

-4.07

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.16

-2.88

0.36

Working capital

8.8

9.32

1.46

26.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.63

-15.9

-0.12

17.69

Op profit growth

7.94

-24.49

22.7

5.19

EBIT growth

27.6

-46.38

39.7

-7.65

Net profit growth

576.26

252.51

-96.41

62.81

No Record Found

Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.7

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

522.2

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.25

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.18

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,690.1

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Poonam Chouksey

WTD & Executive Director

Anupam Chouksey

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Pooja Shree Chouksey

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vineet Richhariya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kuldeep Mudgal

Independent Non Exe. Director

DHAKRE RAKESH SINGH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd

Summary

Parvati Sweetners & Power Limited was incorporated as Parvati Sweetners and Power Private Limited on December 13, 2011. The Company was later converted into a Public Company and the name got changed to Parvati Sweetners and Power Limited on 24 January, 2012. The Company is a manufacturer of sugar, and its by-products. The Company is a part of the LNCT Group, Bhopal (M.P.), whose core businesses includes sugar and its bye products. The Company has a manufacturing plant at Village Sankhini, Tehsil Bitarwar, District: Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh having a crushing capacity of 2500 TCD. In 2018, the Company got amalgamated with Dollex Industries Limited, which primarily engaged in manufacture and sale of Sugar and its Byproducts (Molasses and Bagasse), Spirits including Ethanol and Power as a going concern and the Scheme became effective on February 9, 2018. The equity share holders of Dollex Industries Limited were issued one equity share of the Company of Rs 5 each fully paid up, for every 0.97 share in Dollex Industries Limited.
Company FAQs

What is the Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd share price today?

The Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd is ₹131.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd is 113.13 and 1.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd is ₹8.71 and ₹14.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd?

Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.10%, 3 Years at -17.67%, 1 Year at -28.12%, 6 Month at -25.14%, 3 Month at -17.80% and 1 Month at -6.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.18 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.82 %

