Summary

Parvati Sweetners & Power Limited was incorporated as Parvati Sweetners and Power Private Limited on December 13, 2011. The Company was later converted into a Public Company and the name got changed to Parvati Sweetners and Power Limited on 24 January, 2012. The Company is a manufacturer of sugar, and its by-products. The Company is a part of the LNCT Group, Bhopal (M.P.), whose core businesses includes sugar and its bye products. The Company has a manufacturing plant at Village Sankhini, Tehsil Bitarwar, District: Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh having a crushing capacity of 2500 TCD. In 2018, the Company got amalgamated with Dollex Industries Limited, which primarily engaged in manufacture and sale of Sugar and its Byproducts (Molasses and Bagasse), Spirits including Ethanol and Power as a going concern and the Scheme became effective on February 9, 2018. The equity share holders of Dollex Industries Limited were issued one equity share of the Company of Rs 5 each fully paid up, for every 0.97 share in Dollex Industries Limited.

