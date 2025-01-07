iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.75
(-0.11%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

58.54

50.19

59.68

59.75

yoy growth (%)

16.63

-15.9

-0.12

17.69

Raw materials

-42.2

-36.4

-42.41

-42.39

As % of sales

72.1

72.52

71.06

70.94

Employee costs

-2.17

-1.35

-2.06

-3.56

As % of sales

3.72

2.7

3.46

5.96

Other costs

-5.83

-4.72

-4.99

-5.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.97

9.42

8.37

9.17

Operating profit

8.31

7.7

10.2

8.31

OPM

14.2

15.34

17.09

13.91

Depreciation

-4.45

-4.5

-4.29

-4.07

Interest expense

-2.87

-2.53

-3.12

-3.22

Other income

0.28

0.05

0.15

0.09

Profit before tax

1.27

0.71

2.93

1.11

Taxes

-0.02

-0.16

-2.88

0.36

Tax rate

-1.57

-22.81

-98.22

32.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.25

0.55

0.05

1.48

Exceptional items

-0.01

-0.36

0

-0.02

Net profit

1.24

0.18

0.05

1.45

yoy growth (%)

576.26

252.51

-96.41

62.81

NPM

2.11

0.36

0.08

2.42

Parvati Sweetner : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.