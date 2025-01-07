Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
58.54
50.19
59.68
59.75
yoy growth (%)
16.63
-15.9
-0.12
17.69
Raw materials
-42.2
-36.4
-42.41
-42.39
As % of sales
72.1
72.52
71.06
70.94
Employee costs
-2.17
-1.35
-2.06
-3.56
As % of sales
3.72
2.7
3.46
5.96
Other costs
-5.83
-4.72
-4.99
-5.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.97
9.42
8.37
9.17
Operating profit
8.31
7.7
10.2
8.31
OPM
14.2
15.34
17.09
13.91
Depreciation
-4.45
-4.5
-4.29
-4.07
Interest expense
-2.87
-2.53
-3.12
-3.22
Other income
0.28
0.05
0.15
0.09
Profit before tax
1.27
0.71
2.93
1.11
Taxes
-0.02
-0.16
-2.88
0.36
Tax rate
-1.57
-22.81
-98.22
32.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.25
0.55
0.05
1.48
Exceptional items
-0.01
-0.36
0
-0.02
Net profit
1.24
0.18
0.05
1.45
yoy growth (%)
576.26
252.51
-96.41
62.81
NPM
2.11
0.36
0.08
2.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.