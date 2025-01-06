Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.27
0.71
2.93
1.11
Depreciation
-4.45
-4.5
-4.29
-4.07
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.16
-2.88
0.36
Working capital
8.8
9.32
1.46
26.03
Other operating items
Operating
5.6
5.36
-2.76
23.43
Capital expenditure
1.5
0.45
1.81
6.5
Free cash flow
7.1
5.81
-0.95
29.94
Equity raised
43.09
42.73
42.63
40.42
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
56.17
32.89
13.6
40.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
106.37
81.44
55.27
110.53
