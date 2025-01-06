iifl-logo-icon 1
Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.8
(-2.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd

Parvati Sweetner FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.27

0.71

2.93

1.11

Depreciation

-4.45

-4.5

-4.29

-4.07

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.16

-2.88

0.36

Working capital

8.8

9.32

1.46

26.03

Other operating items

Operating

5.6

5.36

-2.76

23.43

Capital expenditure

1.5

0.45

1.81

6.5

Free cash flow

7.1

5.81

-0.95

29.94

Equity raised

43.09

42.73

42.63

40.42

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

56.17

32.89

13.6

40.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

106.37

81.44

55.27

110.53

