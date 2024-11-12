iifl-logo-icon 1
Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd Board Meeting

9.15
(1.44%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:36:00 PM

Parvati Sweetner CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Parvati Sweetners And Power Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Half year ended on 30th September 2024 and 2. To take on record the Limited Review Report by the Auditors for the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter /Half year ended on 30th September 2024. 3. Approval of the Standalone Un-Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half year ended 30th September 2024; 4. Approval of the Standalone Un-Audited Statement of Cash Flow for the half year ended 30th September 2024; and 5. And other general business as may be transacted by the Board. Inter alia approved the following matters: 1.Considered, Approved and taken on record the- (a) Approval of the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter & half year ended 30st September, 2024 along with the Limited review report of the statutory Auditors of the company for the period ; (b) Approval of the standalone unaudited statement of Assets and liabilities for the half year ended 30th September 2024; (c) Approval of the Standalone Unaudited statement of Cash Flow for the half year ended 30th September, 2024. A copy of the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results along with the limited review report issued by the Statutory Auditors and related documents are enclosed. The Board Meeting commenced at 03:30 P.M. (IST) & concluded at 08:00 P.M. (IST). Further, we inform you that the said information will be available on the website of the Company www.parvatisweetners.co.in You are requested to kindly take the same on record for your reference. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Parvati Sweetners And Power Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Approval of the Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 2.To take on record the LRR by the Auditors. 3.To Approve the Boards Report for the FY 23-24 of Forthcoming 13th AGM; 4.To Approve Book Closure for 13th AGM; 5.To Approve the cutoff date eligibility to participate in the remote e-voting etc.; 6.To decide about the 13th AGM Schedule and approval of draft notice of it; 7.To consider and Approve appointment of CS Piyush Bindal as Scrutinizer for the process of remote E-voting as well as voting at the AGM. 8 & 9.To consider the reappointment of Mr. Vineet Richhariya and Mr. Kuldeep Mudgal As Independent Directors of the company subject to the approval of shareholders in Forthcoming 13th AGM.10.To take on records the resignation of Ms Anuja Nema CS & Compliance Officer Dt. 25th June24 and appointment of M Khadija Husain CS & Compliance officer in her place.11.To appoint CDSL for the purpose of E-voting.12.Any other matter with the permission of the chair. OUTCOME OF BOARDMEETING (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202418 May 2024
Parvati Sweetners And Power Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider & approve the Audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. To take on record the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors for the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March 2024. 3. To consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Statements including the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024 and the Statement of Profits and Loss and Cash flow Statement of change in equity and notes thereon for the year ended 31st March 2024. 4. Other Routine Business Items. Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements)Regulations,2015 -Outcome of the (1/2024-25) Meeting of Board of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024) Revised outcome of board meeting held on 24th May, 2024 due to clerical and typographical error in the Note No. 1 (Date of Board Meeting) of Financial Results For The Quarter/Year Ended 31st March, 2024 Disclosure under Regulation 30 and 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Parvati Sweetners And Power Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Following businesses along with other routine businesses: 1.Approval of the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December 2023;and 2.To take on record the Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors for the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December 2023. 3.And other general business as may be transacted by the Board. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/02/2024)

