iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

9.39
(-3.20%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.8

13.8

13.8

13.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-14.11

-14.53

-14.26

-14.64

Net Worth

-0.3

-0.72

-0.45

-0.84

Minority Interest

Debt

2.06

2.52

2.96

3.55

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.75

1.79

2.5

2.71

Fixed Assets

0.34

0.42

0.5

0.57

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0

0.02

0.11

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.31

1.3

1.28

1.26

Networking Capital

0.03

-0.02

0.61

0.69

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.06

0.06

0.05

0.07

Debtor Days

28.14

43.38

Other Current Assets

0.85

0.77

0.8

0.85

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.86

-0.86

-0.24

-0.23

Cash

0.05

0.09

0.08

0.08

Total Assets

1.75

1.78

2.49

2.71

Pasari Spinning : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.