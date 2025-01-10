Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.8
13.8
13.8
13.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-14.11
-14.53
-14.26
-14.64
Net Worth
-0.3
-0.72
-0.45
-0.84
Minority Interest
Debt
2.06
2.52
2.96
3.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.75
1.79
2.5
2.71
Fixed Assets
0.34
0.42
0.5
0.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0
0.02
0.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.31
1.3
1.28
1.26
Networking Capital
0.03
-0.02
0.61
0.69
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.06
0.06
0.05
0.07
Debtor Days
28.14
43.38
Other Current Assets
0.85
0.77
0.8
0.85
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.86
-0.86
-0.24
-0.23
Cash
0.05
0.09
0.08
0.08
Total Assets
1.75
1.78
2.49
2.71
