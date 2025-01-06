Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.36
0.26
0.26
0.29
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.07
-0.07
-0.1
Tax paid
0.01
-0.03
0.01
0.02
Working capital
-0.06
0.07
0.14
0.27
Other operating items
Operating
0.24
0.23
0.34
0.48
Capital expenditure
0
2.04
-2.34
0
Free cash flow
0.24
2.27
-1.99
0.48
Equity raised
-29.28
-27.01
-25.1
-25.99
Investing
-0.09
0.03
0.08
-0.02
Financing
4.67
5.36
-0.3
0.53
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-24.45
-19.34
-27.31
-25
