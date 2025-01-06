iifl-logo-icon 1
Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.98
(-0.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd

Pasari Spinning FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.36

0.26

0.26

0.29

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.07

-0.07

-0.1

Tax paid

0.01

-0.03

0.01

0.02

Working capital

-0.06

0.07

0.14

0.27

Other operating items

Operating

0.24

0.23

0.34

0.48

Capital expenditure

0

2.04

-2.34

0

Free cash flow

0.24

2.27

-1.99

0.48

Equity raised

-29.28

-27.01

-25.1

-25.99

Investing

-0.09

0.03

0.08

-0.02

Financing

4.67

5.36

-0.3

0.53

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-24.45

-19.34

-27.31

-25

