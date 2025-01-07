iifl-logo-icon 1
Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.75
(-1.71%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:13:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.64

0.58

0.63

0.66

yoy growth (%)

10.1

-6.86

-4.78

112.8

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.16

-0.19

-0.19

-0.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.87

32.27

30.92

17.79

Operating profit

0.48

0.39

0.43

0.54

OPM

75.12

67.72

69.07

82.2

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.07

-0.07

-0.1

Interest expense

-0.07

-0.11

-0.14

-0.2

Other income

0.03

0.06

0.05

0.05

Profit before tax

0.36

0.26

0.26

0.29

Taxes

0.01

-0.03

0.01

0.02

Tax rate

4.3

-11.65

4.9

6.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.38

0.23

0.28

0.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.38

0.23

0.28

0.31

yoy growth (%)

63.54

-17.12

-11.2

-134.91

NPM

59.16

39.83

44.76

47.99

