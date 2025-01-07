Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.64
0.58
0.63
0.66
yoy growth (%)
10.1
-6.86
-4.78
112.8
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.16
-0.19
-0.19
-0.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.87
32.27
30.92
17.79
Operating profit
0.48
0.39
0.43
0.54
OPM
75.12
67.72
69.07
82.2
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.07
-0.07
-0.1
Interest expense
-0.07
-0.11
-0.14
-0.2
Other income
0.03
0.06
0.05
0.05
Profit before tax
0.36
0.26
0.26
0.29
Taxes
0.01
-0.03
0.01
0.02
Tax rate
4.3
-11.65
4.9
6.79
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.38
0.23
0.28
0.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.38
0.23
0.28
0.31
yoy growth (%)
63.54
-17.12
-11.2
-134.91
NPM
59.16
39.83
44.76
47.99
