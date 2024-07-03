Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹10.99
Prev. Close₹10.08
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.23
Day's High₹11
Day's Low₹9.5
52 Week's High₹14.84
52 Week's Low₹6.01
Book Value₹-0.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.27
P/E32.52
EPS0.31
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.8
13.8
13.8
13.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-14.11
-14.53
-14.26
-14.64
Net Worth
-0.3
-0.72
-0.45
-0.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.64
0.58
0.63
0.66
yoy growth (%)
10.1
-6.86
-4.78
112.8
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.36
0.26
0.26
0.29
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.07
-0.07
-0.1
Tax paid
0.01
-0.03
0.01
0.02
Working capital
-0.06
0.07
0.14
0.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.1
-6.86
-4.78
112.8
Op profit growth
22.14
-8.69
-19.99
-188.06
EBIT growth
16.95
-7.07
-17.98
-169.83
Net profit growth
63.54
-17.12
-11.2
-134.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Krishna Kumar Gupta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Poonam Gupta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
G S Gupta
Independent Director
Sheela Arvind
Chairperson
Kolagunda Kumar Siddappa
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Badarahalli Lakshmaiah Pundareeka
Reports by Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd
Summary
Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd., founded & promoted by Mr. Gauri Shankar Gupta, was incorporated in November, 1991 to carry on the business of Textile, Spinning, Weaving, Dyeing, and Printing factories, conventional or modern using cotton, silk, wool, polyester fiber. The Company made a public issue in June 1993. The Company has evolved into a one-stop shop for all types of yarn and premium range of exclusives, innovative textiles crafted for home fabrics and Green Fibre in India and a global clientele base. The Company manufacture and exports cotton yarn in India. It also involves in the trade of silk fabrics and nylon.The Company, as leading textile solutions provider, produces a range of textile products that extends from yarns and fabrics to home furnishing. Since its inception, the Company dedicated itself to making superior spun yarns that have set industry benchmarks for innovation. But due to some unavoidable reason, the production was stopped from the end of July 2011. The Company was initially, undertaking manufacture of Cotton Yarn at its Unit located at KIADB Industrial Area, Nanjangud, Mysore District with spindle capacity of 17,472. Now, Promoters of the Company are planning to expand the business by entering into retail industries to recover from the present financial crisis with manufacture, supply and trade complete range of textile and apparel products and service- from fibre to fashion.
The Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.34 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹14.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd is 32.52 and -173.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹6.01 and ₹14.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.06%, 3 Years at 3.39%, 1 Year at 27.76%, 6 Month at 5.33%, 3 Month at -5.35% and 1 Month at 10.41%.
