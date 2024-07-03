iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd Share Price

10.34
(2.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:07:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.99
  • Day's High11
  • 52 Wk High14.84
  • Prev. Close10.08
  • Day's Low9.5
  • 52 Wk Low 6.01
  • Turnover (lac)1.23
  • P/E32.52
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.05
  • EPS0.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.27
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

10.99

Prev. Close

10.08

Turnover(Lac.)

1.23

Day's High

11

Day's Low

9.5

52 Week's High

14.84

52 Week's Low

6.01

Book Value

-0.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.27

P/E

32.52

EPS

0.31

Divi. Yield

0

Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd Corporate Action

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Oct, 2024

arrow

Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:17 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.06%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.8

13.8

13.8

13.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-14.11

-14.53

-14.26

-14.64

Net Worth

-0.3

-0.72

-0.45

-0.84

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.64

0.58

0.63

0.66

yoy growth (%)

10.1

-6.86

-4.78

112.8

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.36

0.26

0.26

0.29

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.07

-0.07

-0.1

Tax paid

0.01

-0.03

0.01

0.02

Working capital

-0.06

0.07

0.14

0.27

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.1

-6.86

-4.78

112.8

Op profit growth

22.14

-8.69

-19.99

-188.06

EBIT growth

16.95

-7.07

-17.98

-169.83

Net profit growth

63.54

-17.12

-11.2

-134.91

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Krishna Kumar Gupta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Poonam Gupta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

G S Gupta

Independent Director

Sheela Arvind

Chairperson

Kolagunda Kumar Siddappa

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Badarahalli Lakshmaiah Pundareeka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd

Summary

Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd., founded & promoted by Mr. Gauri Shankar Gupta, was incorporated in November, 1991 to carry on the business of Textile, Spinning, Weaving, Dyeing, and Printing factories, conventional or modern using cotton, silk, wool, polyester fiber. The Company made a public issue in June 1993. The Company has evolved into a one-stop shop for all types of yarn and premium range of exclusives, innovative textiles crafted for home fabrics and Green Fibre in India and a global clientele base. The Company manufacture and exports cotton yarn in India. It also involves in the trade of silk fabrics and nylon.The Company, as leading textile solutions provider, produces a range of textile products that extends from yarns and fabrics to home furnishing. Since its inception, the Company dedicated itself to making superior spun yarns that have set industry benchmarks for innovation. But due to some unavoidable reason, the production was stopped from the end of July 2011. The Company was initially, undertaking manufacture of Cotton Yarn at its Unit located at KIADB Industrial Area, Nanjangud, Mysore District with spindle capacity of 17,472. Now, Promoters of the Company are planning to expand the business by entering into retail industries to recover from the present financial crisis with manufacture, supply and trade complete range of textile and apparel products and service- from fibre to fashion.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd share price today?

The Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.34 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹14.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd is 32.52 and -173.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹6.01 and ₹14.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd?

Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 61.06%, 3 Years at 3.39%, 1 Year at 27.76%, 6 Month at 5.33%, 3 Month at -5.35% and 1 Month at 10.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.06 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.94 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.