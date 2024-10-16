Board Meeting 20 Nov 2024 21 Nov 2024

Outcome of circular resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the Company on 20th November, 2024.

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

PASARI SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The quarterly Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ending 30th September 2024 and Fix the Date Time and Venue/Mode for the 33rd Annual General Meeting along with Other agendas. Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.10.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

PASARI SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the quarterly financial results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Un-audited standalone financial results along with limited review report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

PASARI SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation about the meeting for approval of Audited financial results for the quarter/year ending 31st March 2024 Updating the Outcome of the Board Meeting -held on 29th May, 2024. Finanacial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024