Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd Board Meeting

Pasari Spinning CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Nov 202421 Nov 2024
Outcome of circular resolution passed by the Board of Directors of the Company on 20th November, 2024.
Board Meeting16 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
PASARI SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The quarterly Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ending 30th September 2024 and Fix the Date Time and Venue/Mode for the 33rd Annual General Meeting along with Other agendas. Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.10.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
PASARI SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the quarterly financial results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Un-audited standalone financial results along with limited review report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
PASARI SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation about the meeting for approval of Audited financial results for the quarter/year ending 31st March 2024 Updating the Outcome of the Board Meeting -held on 29th May, 2024. Finanacial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
PASARI SPINNING MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation about the meeting for approval of quarterly financial ending 31 December results for the quarter 2023 is scheduled to be held on Tuesday on 13th February 2024. Updating the Outcome of the Board Meeting -held on 13th February, 2024 for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

