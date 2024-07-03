iifl-logo-icon 1
Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd Company Summary

9.27
(-1.49%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd Summary

Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd., founded & promoted by Mr. Gauri Shankar Gupta, was incorporated in November, 1991 to carry on the business of Textile, Spinning, Weaving, Dyeing, and Printing factories, conventional or modern using cotton, silk, wool, polyester fiber. The Company made a public issue in June 1993. The Company has evolved into a one-stop shop for all types of yarn and premium range of exclusives, innovative textiles crafted for home fabrics and Green Fibre in India and a global clientele base. The Company manufacture and exports cotton yarn in India. It also involves in the trade of silk fabrics and nylon.The Company, as leading textile solutions provider, produces a range of textile products that extends from yarns and fabrics to home furnishing. Since its inception, the Company dedicated itself to making superior spun yarns that have set industry benchmarks for innovation. But due to some unavoidable reason, the production was stopped from the end of July 2011. The Company was initially, undertaking manufacture of Cotton Yarn at its Unit located at KIADB Industrial Area, Nanjangud, Mysore District with spindle capacity of 17,472. Now, Promoters of the Company are planning to expand the business by entering into retail industries to recover from the present financial crisis with manufacture, supply and trade complete range of textile and apparel products and service- from fibre to fashion.

