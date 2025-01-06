iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

38.45
(6.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd

Pasupati Spinng. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-7.75

0.1

0.25

0.38

Depreciation

-3.76

-3.75

-3.64

-3.63

Tax paid

0.78

-0.05

-0.15

0.22

Working capital

-0.96

3.95

3.61

4.54

Other operating items

Operating

-11.7

0.24

0.06

1.52

Capital expenditure

0.25

1.23

0.25

-6.44

Free cash flow

-11.45

1.48

0.31

-4.92

Equity raised

44.82

44.97

44.38

42.71

Investing

0.01

-0.02

0.02

-0.02

Financing

28.91

23.35

7.69

9.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

62.29

69.78

52.4

47.38

Pasupati Spinng. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.