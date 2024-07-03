iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd Share Price

38.7
(7.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:24:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open35.95
  • Day's High38.93
  • 52 Wk High40.54
  • Prev. Close35.95
  • Day's Low35.95
  • 52 Wk Low 27.75
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E92.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.53
  • EPS0.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)36.15
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

35.95

Prev. Close

35.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

38.93

Day's Low

35.95

52 Week's High

40.54

52 Week's Low

27.75

Book Value

32.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

36.15

P/E

92.18

EPS

0.39

Divi. Yield

0

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd Corporate Action

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.90%

Non-Promoter- 0.33%

Institutions: 0.33%

Non-Institutions: 24.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.34

9.34

9.34

9.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.1

20.4

19.24

19.2

Net Worth

30.44

29.74

28.58

28.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

66.43

109.96

112.66

118.99

yoy growth (%)

-39.58

-2.39

-5.32

-20.52

Raw materials

-27.53

-37.9

-39.26

-43.02

As % of sales

41.44

34.47

34.85

36.15

Employee costs

-12.93

-20.84

-21.22

-20.9

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-7.75

0.1

0.25

0.38

Depreciation

-3.76

-3.75

-3.64

-3.63

Tax paid

0.78

-0.05

-0.15

0.22

Working capital

-0.96

3.95

3.61

4.54

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-39.58

-2.39

-5.32

-20.52

Op profit growth

-100.77

4.64

-16.86

-11.96

EBIT growth

-145.68

-6.04

-12.35

-2.19

Net profit growth

-6,359.22

-50.4

-83.7

-25.53

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ramesh Kumar Jain

Joint Managing Director

Vidit Jain

Whole-time Director

C M Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Umesh Chandra Tripathi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ghanshyam Dass Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashwani Kumar Rathore

Independent Non Exe. Director

Raj Kumar Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anil Kumar Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Preeti Aggarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd

Summary

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Limited (PSWML), established in 1979, manufactures Synthetic Blended Yarn/Cotton Yarn and Polyster Viscose with installed capacities of 26000 spindles and 25000 spindles respectively. It has interests in Fabrics, Bed Sheets, Acrylic Fiber, Cotton and Polyester Blended Yarns as well as Commodity Trading. The Company evolved into one of the most updated, professionally managed and growth oriented textile companies in India. The Cotton Yarn Unit is a 100% EOU which commenced commercial production in Mar.93 which was part-financed by a rights issue of PCDs in Oct.91.In the cotton yarn sector, the Company commissioned a Second Unit at Dharuhera in 1992 with an installed capacity of 12,096 spindles for manufacturing polyester and cotton yarns. It offered PCDs on rights basis in Oct.93 to install an additional 12480 spindles to manufacture synthetic blended yarn; which increased the total capacity to 39480 spindles. Commercial production started in Apr.95 costing Rs 25.11 cr. This project went through a sea change due to certain infrastructural problems. In 1995-96, the Company increased the installed capacity of synthetic blended yarn by adding 1920 spindles, with a capital outlay of Rs 14 cr. It diversified into manufacture 100% polyester sewing thread for which the Company installed a new unit at Kheri, Himachal Pradesh, with 13440 spindles at a capital outlay of about Rs 29 Cr. The said project was part financed by a Rights Issue. The Company i
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd share price today?

The Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd is ₹36.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd is 92.18 and 1.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd is ₹27.75 and ₹40.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd?

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.71%, 3 Years at 17.70%, 1 Year at 16.16%, 6 Month at 4.14%, 3 Month at 11.30% and 1 Month at 8.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.91 %
Institutions - 0.33 %
Public - 24.76 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.