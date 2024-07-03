Summary

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Limited (PSWML), established in 1979, manufactures Synthetic Blended Yarn/Cotton Yarn and Polyster Viscose with installed capacities of 26000 spindles and 25000 spindles respectively. It has interests in Fabrics, Bed Sheets, Acrylic Fiber, Cotton and Polyester Blended Yarns as well as Commodity Trading. The Company evolved into one of the most updated, professionally managed and growth oriented textile companies in India. The Cotton Yarn Unit is a 100% EOU which commenced commercial production in Mar.93 which was part-financed by a rights issue of PCDs in Oct.91.In the cotton yarn sector, the Company commissioned a Second Unit at Dharuhera in 1992 with an installed capacity of 12,096 spindles for manufacturing polyester and cotton yarns. It offered PCDs on rights basis in Oct.93 to install an additional 12480 spindles to manufacture synthetic blended yarn; which increased the total capacity to 39480 spindles. Commercial production started in Apr.95 costing Rs 25.11 cr. This project went through a sea change due to certain infrastructural problems. In 1995-96, the Company increased the installed capacity of synthetic blended yarn by adding 1920 spindles, with a capital outlay of Rs 14 cr. It diversified into manufacture 100% polyester sewing thread for which the Company installed a new unit at Kheri, Himachal Pradesh, with 13440 spindles at a capital outlay of about Rs 29 Cr. The said project was part financed by a Rights Issue. The Company i

