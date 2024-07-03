Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹35.95
Prev. Close₹35.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹38.93
Day's Low₹35.95
52 Week's High₹40.54
52 Week's Low₹27.75
Book Value₹32.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)36.15
P/E92.18
EPS0.39
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.34
9.34
9.34
9.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.1
20.4
19.24
19.2
Net Worth
30.44
29.74
28.58
28.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
66.43
109.96
112.66
118.99
yoy growth (%)
-39.58
-2.39
-5.32
-20.52
Raw materials
-27.53
-37.9
-39.26
-43.02
As % of sales
41.44
34.47
34.85
36.15
Employee costs
-12.93
-20.84
-21.22
-20.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-7.75
0.1
0.25
0.38
Depreciation
-3.76
-3.75
-3.64
-3.63
Tax paid
0.78
-0.05
-0.15
0.22
Working capital
-0.96
3.95
3.61
4.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-39.58
-2.39
-5.32
-20.52
Op profit growth
-100.77
4.64
-16.86
-11.96
EBIT growth
-145.68
-6.04
-12.35
-2.19
Net profit growth
-6,359.22
-50.4
-83.7
-25.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ramesh Kumar Jain
Joint Managing Director
Vidit Jain
Whole-time Director
C M Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Umesh Chandra Tripathi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ghanshyam Dass Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashwani Kumar Rathore
Independent Non Exe. Director
Raj Kumar Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anil Kumar Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Preeti Aggarwal
Reports by Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd
Summary
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Limited (PSWML), established in 1979, manufactures Synthetic Blended Yarn/Cotton Yarn and Polyster Viscose with installed capacities of 26000 spindles and 25000 spindles respectively. It has interests in Fabrics, Bed Sheets, Acrylic Fiber, Cotton and Polyester Blended Yarns as well as Commodity Trading. The Company evolved into one of the most updated, professionally managed and growth oriented textile companies in India. The Cotton Yarn Unit is a 100% EOU which commenced commercial production in Mar.93 which was part-financed by a rights issue of PCDs in Oct.91.In the cotton yarn sector, the Company commissioned a Second Unit at Dharuhera in 1992 with an installed capacity of 12,096 spindles for manufacturing polyester and cotton yarns. It offered PCDs on rights basis in Oct.93 to install an additional 12480 spindles to manufacture synthetic blended yarn; which increased the total capacity to 39480 spindles. Commercial production started in Apr.95 costing Rs 25.11 cr. This project went through a sea change due to certain infrastructural problems. In 1995-96, the Company increased the installed capacity of synthetic blended yarn by adding 1920 spindles, with a capital outlay of Rs 14 cr. It diversified into manufacture 100% polyester sewing thread for which the Company installed a new unit at Kheri, Himachal Pradesh, with 13440 spindles at a capital outlay of about Rs 29 Cr. The said project was part financed by a Rights Issue. The Company i
Read More
The Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd is ₹36.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd is 92.18 and 1.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd is ₹27.75 and ₹40.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.71%, 3 Years at 17.70%, 1 Year at 16.16%, 6 Month at 4.14%, 3 Month at 11.30% and 1 Month at 8.94%.
