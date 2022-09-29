<dhhead>DIRECTORS REPORT</dhhead>
The Directors are pleased to present the 43rdDirectors
Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Accounts
for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023.
1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
|
Particulars
|
2022-23 Rs./Lacs
|
2021-22 Rs./Lacs
|
Sales and other Income
|
13,869.09
|
10340.70
|
Profit / (Loss) before Taxes
|
104.41
|
3.48
|
Payment/Provision for Taxation
|
(5.37)
|
(1.69)
|
Profit after Taxation
|
109.78
|
5.17
|
Other Comprehensive Income
|
6.59
|
(1.37)
|
Total Comprehensive Income of the year
|
116.37
|
3.80
During the year under review, the turnover of the company
significantly increased by 34.12% as compared to last year, which was partially affected
due to COVID-19 pandemic. The profit before tax also jumped to Rs.104.41 Lacs from Rs.
3.48 Lacs in the last financial year. The improvement is financial result has been
possible due to better market scenario prevailed during first nine months of the financial
year. However from last quarter of FY 2022-23, the market conditions have deteriorated.
The management is hopeful that market conditions will improve from 3rd quarter
of financial year 2023-24.
II THE MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS
Spinning Unit, Dharuhera
As already reported last report that the company had
discontinued job work operations. Instead, the company had started own manufacturing on
Joint Venture Basis with another company but market conditions again deteriorated.
Therefore, the job work operations were terminated from August 2022. Thereafter the
company is manufacturing polyester fiber for M/s Ganesha Ecospheres Ltd with 100% buy back
arrangement. However due to adverse market conditions, the operations have been curtailed
significantly.
Knitting & Garment unit, Dharuhera
After COVID 19, the market conditions continue to be grim both
on domestic and export front and the company is struggling to procure orders for readymade
garments. However the management is hopeful that market conditions should improve by 2nd
half of financial year 2023-24.
Sewing Thread Unit at Kala Amb, Himachal Pradesh
The operations for this unit have improved significantly as
compared to last year, which was partly hit by 2nd wave of pandemic. However
shortage of labour continues to be cause of concern for the management. However, the
market conditions deteriorated from last quarter of FY 2022-23. The market conditions are
expected to improve from 3rd quarter of FY 2023-24. In order to improve
capacity utilisation, the company continues to outsource grey yarn from open market and
also getting the fiber converted into grey yarn on job work basis from outside parties and
subsequently converting the same into value added product. Barring unforeseen
circumstances, the operations of this unit are expected to improve during financial year
202324.
III PARTICULARS OF INFORMATION FORMING PART OF THE BOARDS
REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 134 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013, RULE 8 OF THE COMPANIES
(ACCOUNTS RULE 2014 AND RULE 5 OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF
MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014.
ANNUAL RETURN
The annual return of the company has been placed on the website
of the company and can be accessed at www.pasupatitextiles.com
NUMBER OF MEETING OF BOARD
During the year, four (4) Board Meetings and four (4) Audit
Committee Meetings were convened and held. The details are given in the Corporate
Governance Report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period
prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:
In terms of Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the
directors would like to state that:
i) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable
accounting standards have been followed.
ii) The directors have selected such accounting policies and
applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the
end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for the year under
review.
iii) The directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the
maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act
for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and
other irregularities.
iv) The directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going
concern basis.
v) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be
followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were
operating effectively.
The directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance
with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and
operating effectively
STATEMENT ON DECLARATION BY THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS.
All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet
the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013
and Listing regulations, 2015.
NOMINATION & REMUNERATION POLICY
The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination &
Remuneration Committee, framed a Policy for selection, appointment and remuneration of
Directors and Key Managerial Personnel. More details of the same are given in the
Corporate Governance Report.
EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON AUDITORS REPORT AND SECRETARIAL
AUDIT REPORT
Auditors observations relating to Note no. 41 as contained in
the Main Report under the para Basis of Qualified Opinion are explained hereunder: -
Note 41: Although, the company has made representation to the
competent authority for payment of compensation at market rate in respect of part of
companys factory land acquired by Government of Haryana, the company feels that final
decision in this regard may take a very long time and moreover there is uncertainty about
the success of companys representation. Hence, it has been decided that its affect would
be given in companys books as and when actual compensation is received from Government of
Haryana.
There is no qualification, reservations or adverse remarks made
by secretarial auditor in the Secretarial Audit Report.
PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:
During the year under review, company has not given any loans,
Guarantee or made any investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the
Companies Act, 2013.
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Pursuant to Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with
Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the particulars of contracts or
arrangements entered into by the Company with Related Parties have been done at arms
length and are in the ordinary course of business. Particulars of the same are being
provided in Form AOC-2 which is annexed herewith as Annexure D.
STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS
Discussion on state of Companys affairs has been covered as
part of the Management Discussion and Analysis.
AMOUNTS PROPOSED TO BE CARRIED TO RESERVES
Board of Directors does not appropriate any amount to be
transferred to General Reserves during the year under review.
DIVIDEND
MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY AFFECTING FINANCIAL
POSITION OF THE COMPANY
No material changes and commitments affecting the financial
position of the Company have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company
and the date of signing of this Report.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN
EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO
The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption
and foreign exchange earnings and outgo stipulated under Section 134(3)(m) of the
Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies(Accounts) Rules, 2014, is annexed
herewith as Annexure "B".
RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY
Pursuant to the requirement of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015,
the Company has constituted a Risk Management Committee. The details of the Committee and
its terms of reference are set out in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of the
Boards Report. On the recommendation of the Risk Management Committee, the Board has
adopted Risk Management Policy, which outlines the program implemented by the Company to
ensure appropriate risk management within its system and culture. The Risk Management
Policy is also posted on the website of the Company. The Companys risk management program
comprises of a series of processes, structures and guidelines which assist the Company to
identify, assess, monitor and manage its business risks, including any material changes to
its risk profile. To achieve this, the Company has clearly defined the responsibility and
authority of the Companys Board of Directors and of the Risk Management Committee to
oversee and manage the risk management program while conferring responsibility and
authority on the Companys senior management to develop and maintain the risk management
program in light of the day to day needs of the Company. Regular communication and review
of risk management practices provide the Company with important checks and balances to
ensure the efficacy of its risk management program.
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) ACTIVITIES
The relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing
regulations are not applicable to our company.
BOARD EVALUATION
Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and
Regulation 17 of the SEBI( LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Board has carried out an annual
performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as
evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and other
Committees. The boards performance for the current year was assessed on the basis of
participation of directors, quality of information provided/available, quality of
discussion and contribution etc. The overall performance of the Board and Committees of
the Board was found satisfactory. The overall performance of Chairman, Executive Directors
and the Non-executive Directors of the Company is satisfactory. The review of performance
was based on the criteria of performance, knowledge, analysis, quality of decision making
etc.
CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS
During the year under review, there has been no change in the
nature of business of the Company.
DETAILS OF APPOINTMENT AND RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS AND KEY
MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL
Mr. Chander Mohan Sharma retires by rotation and being eligible,
offers himself for re-appointment.
Directors appointed/resigned during the FY 2022-23
During the financial year under review, Mr. Ban Mali Khemka,
Independent Director resigned w.e.f 01/08/2022. Also Mr. Chander Mohan Sharma was
re-appointed as Whole Time Director, liable to retire by rotation for a period of 5 years,
with effect from 20th December 2022 to 19th December, 2027 (both days inclusive) and Mr.
Vidit Jain retired by rotation at the annual general meeting held on 29/09/2022 and was
re-appointed.
However, after the closure of financial year there has been no
change in the directorship of the Company.
Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) appointed and resigned
during the F.Y 2022-23
During the financial year, no changes took place in Key
Managerial Personnel.
NAMES OF THE COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BECOME/ CEASED TO BE
SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DURING THE YEAR
The Company did not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint
ventures during the year.
DEPOSITS
The Company has not accepted deposits under Chapter V of the
Companies Act, 2013.
SIGNIFICANT ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS, COURTS OR TRIBUNALS
IMPACTING GOING CONCERN AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS
To the best of our knowledge, the Company has not received any
such orders from Regulators, Courts or Tribunals during the year, which may impact the
going concern status or the Companys operations in future.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS
Your Company has evolved a system of internal controls to ensure
that the assets are safeguarded and transactions are authorised, recorded and correctly
reported. The internal control system is supplemented by management reviews and
independent periodical reviews which evaluate the functioning and quality of internal
controls and provides assurance of its adequacy and effectiveness. The scope of internal
audit covers a wide variety of operational methods and, as a minimum, ensures compliance
with specified standards with regard to availability and suitability of policies and
procedures, extent of adherence, reliability of management information system and
authorization procedures including steps for safeguarding of assets. The reports of
internal audit are placed before Audit Committee of the Directors and Board. Audit
Committee and board reviews such audit findings and the adequacy of internal control
systems. The Statutory Auditors and the Internal Auditors of the Company also interact
with the Audit Committee and Board to share their findings and the status of corrective
actions under implementation.
INFORMATION FORMING PART OF THE DIRECTORS REPORT PURSUANT TO
RULE 5 OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OFMANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014
The provisions of Rule 5(2) & (3) of the Companies
(Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 requiring particulars
of the employees in receipt of remuneration in excess of Rs. 1 Crore and 2 Lacs per year
to be disclosed in the Report of Board of Directors are not applicable to the Company as
none of the employees was in receipt of remuneration in excess of Rupees One Crore and two
Lacs during the financial year 2022-23. The information in accordance with the provisions
of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment
and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 is annexed as Annexure-C
VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY
The Board of Directors has adopted the Vigil Mechanism / Whistle
Blower Policy. The policy has provided a mechanism for Directors, Employees and other
persons dealing with the Company to report to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, any
instance of unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Code of
Conduct of the Company. The details of the policy has been uploaded at the website of the
Company @ www.pasupatitextiles.com
COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE
The composition of the Audit Committee has been mentioned in the
Corporate Governance Report annexed to this report.
AUDITORS
• STATUTORY AUDITORS
During the year under review, M/s. B K Shroff & Co.
Chartered Accountants, has been appointed as Statutory Auditors for a period of 5 years to
hold office as such till the conclusion of the Forty Seventh Annual General Meeting to be
held in the year 2027.
• COST AUDITORS
The Central Govt. has approved the appointment of Mr. Satnam
Singh Saggu, Cost Accountants as cost auditors for conducting Cost Audit for the Financial
Year 2023-24. The report of Cost Auditors in respect of audit of the cost records of the
Company for the year ended 31stMarch 2023 will be submitted to the Central
Government in due course.
• SECRETARIAL AUDITORS
The Company has undertaken Secretarial Audit for the financial
year 2022-223 which, inter alia, includes audit of compliance with the Companies Act,
2013, and the Rules made under the Act, Listing Regulations and applicable Regulations
prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and Foreign Exchange Management
Act, 1999 and Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of the Company Secretaries of
India. The Secretarial Audit Report forms part of this Annual Report. The Report of the
Secretarial Audit as submitted by Sumit Bajaj & Associates is annexed herewith as
Annexure-A.
• ANNUAL SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE REPORT
The Company has undertaken an audit for the Financial Year
2022-23 for all applicable compliances as per Securities and Exchange Board of India
Regulations and Circulars/Guidelines issued thereunder. The Annual Secretarial Compliance
Report duly signed by Sumit Bajaj & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries has
been submitted to the Stock Exchange.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
The Company conforms to the norms of Corporate Governance as
envisaged in the Listing Regulations with the BSE Limited. Pursuant to Regulation 34(3) of
the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Report on
the Corporate Governance and the Auditors Certificate on Corporate Governance are annexed
to this report.
OBLIGATION OF COMPANY UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT
WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013
In order to prevent sexual harassment of women at work place a
new act The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and
Redressal) Act, 2013 has been notified on 9thDecember, 2013. Under the said Act
every company is required to set up an Internal Complaints Committee to look into
complaints relating to sexual harassment at work place of any women employee.
Company has adopted a policy for prevention of Sexual Harassment
of Women at workplace and has set up Committee for implementation of said policy. During
the year Company has not received any complaint of harassment.
APPRECIATION
The Board of Directors acknowledge with gratitude the
co-operation and assistance extended by all its stakeholders, including its shareholders,
employees/workers, bankers, customers, business associates and employees. The company also
conveys special thanks to Central & State Government and its Bankers, who have helped
the company from time to time for their continued support.
|
For & On Behalf of Board of Directors
|
Sd/- Ramesh Kumar Jain
|
Chairman & Managing Director
|
Place : New Delhi
|
Dated : 14/08/2023
