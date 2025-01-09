iifl-logo-icon 1
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd Management Discussions

38
(0.16%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

Spinning Unit at Dharuhera, Haryana

As already stated above, the cotton yarn manufacturing has been discontinued and the company is doing job work activities for outside party.

Knitting & Garment unit at Dharuhera, Haryana

The production activities of the Fabric/Garment Division at Dharuhera are going on smoothly. The company is supplying garments for well known brands i.e. Future Group, Reliance Trend, Pantloon Retail, Spencer and Bharti Wallmart etc. Besides, the company is also exporting garments.

Sewing Thread Unit At Kala Amb, Himachal Pradesh

During the year under review, the capacity utilisation has improved as compared to previous year. The company has achieved a turnover of Rs.98.11 Crore from this unit as compared to Rs.87.48 Crore achieved during the immediate preceding year marking a rise of about 12%. Although the company has taken number of steps to improve capacity but problem of labour shortage still remains the area of concern.

Exports

As reported in the last report, the companys exports had decline sharply from Rs.36.62 Crore to Rs.10.76 Crore. However, during the year under review, exports have increased to Rs.31.56 Crore showing significant growth of about 193%. The exports are expected to increase further in next year.

