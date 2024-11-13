Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

PASUPATI SPG.& WVG.MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that as per the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve: 1. Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / half year ended September 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor. 2. Any other matter with the consent of the Chairman and other Directors present. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 13.11.2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following business: 1. Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/ half year ended September 30, 2024; 2. To take note of Review Report received from Statutory Auditor of the company for the quarter / half year ended on 30/09/2024. You are requested to take the same on your records and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

PASUPATI SPG.& WVG.MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor. 2. Any other matter with the consent of the Chairman and other Directors present. Kindly take the information on records and oblige. Change in composition of various committees of the board Intimation regarding appointment of Secretarial Auditor Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 14.08.2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following business: 1. Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024; 2. Took note of Review Report received from Statutory Auditor of the company for the quarter ended on 30/06/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 13 May 2024

PASUPATI SPG.& WVG.MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that as per the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 22nd May 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve: 1. Standalone audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Audit Report of the Statutory Auditor. 2. To consider appointment of Mr. Satnam Singh Saggu cost accountants as cost auditors of the company for the financial year 2024-25. 3. To consider appointment of M/s Suresh Kumar Mittal & Company Chartered Accountants as internal auditors of the company for the financial year 2024-25. 4. To review related party transactions for the quarter ended 31.03.2024. 5. Any other matter with the consent of the Chairman and other Directors present. With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 22.05.2024, inter-alia considered and approved the following business: 1. The Board has considered and approved the Standalone audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. The Board took note of Audit Report received from Statutory Auditor of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31/03/2024. 3. The board considered and approved appointment of Mr. Satnam Singh Saggu, Cost Accountants as cost auditors of the company for the financial year 2024-25. 4. The board considered and approved the appointment of M/s Suresh Kumar Mittal & Company, Chartered Accountants, as internal auditors of the company for the financial year 2024-25. 5. The Board reviewed and approved related party transactions for the quarter ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024) Please find attached hereith financial results for year ened 31.03.2024 along with statement regarding impact of audit qualification. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024