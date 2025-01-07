iifl-logo-icon 1
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

34.66
(-9.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

66.43

109.96

112.66

118.99

yoy growth (%)

-39.58

-2.39

-5.32

-20.52

Raw materials

-27.53

-37.9

-39.26

-43.02

As % of sales

41.44

34.47

34.85

36.15

Employee costs

-12.93

-20.84

-21.22

-20.9

As % of sales

19.47

18.95

18.83

17.56

Other costs

-26.02

-43.89

-45.18

-46.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

39.16

39.91

40.1

39.21

Operating profit

-0.05

7.31

6.99

8.41

OPM

-0.08

6.65

6.2

7.06

Depreciation

-3.76

-3.75

-3.64

-3.63

Interest expense

-5.02

-5.87

-6.11

-6.88

Other income

1.08

2.41

3.01

2.48

Profit before tax

-7.75

0.1

0.25

0.38

Taxes

0.78

-0.05

-0.15

0.22

Tax rate

-10.15

-53.22

-60.46

58.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-6.96

0.04

0.09

0.6

Exceptional items

3.88

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.08

0.04

0.09

0.6

yoy growth (%)

-6,359.22

-50.4

-83.7

-25.53

NPM

-4.64

0.04

0.08

0.51

