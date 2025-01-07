Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
66.43
109.96
112.66
118.99
yoy growth (%)
-39.58
-2.39
-5.32
-20.52
Raw materials
-27.53
-37.9
-39.26
-43.02
As % of sales
41.44
34.47
34.85
36.15
Employee costs
-12.93
-20.84
-21.22
-20.9
As % of sales
19.47
18.95
18.83
17.56
Other costs
-26.02
-43.89
-45.18
-46.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
39.16
39.91
40.1
39.21
Operating profit
-0.05
7.31
6.99
8.41
OPM
-0.08
6.65
6.2
7.06
Depreciation
-3.76
-3.75
-3.64
-3.63
Interest expense
-5.02
-5.87
-6.11
-6.88
Other income
1.08
2.41
3.01
2.48
Profit before tax
-7.75
0.1
0.25
0.38
Taxes
0.78
-0.05
-0.15
0.22
Tax rate
-10.15
-53.22
-60.46
58.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.96
0.04
0.09
0.6
Exceptional items
3.88
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.08
0.04
0.09
0.6
yoy growth (%)
-6,359.22
-50.4
-83.7
-25.53
NPM
-4.64
0.04
0.08
0.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.